International cross-country travelers stop in the mountain state





FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – West Virginia is rich in natural beauty and resources, from the coal that birthed the American workers’ rights movement to the New River Gorge, carved by the continent’s oldest river. Four friends, Nikolai Derek of Pennsylvania, Guy Moore, Jr., of New Jersey, Mel O’Callaghan of County Kerry, Ireland, and Callum Creak of Weston-super-Mare, United Kingdom arrived in Beckley on Sunday, August 21, 2022. , to start a cross-country journey. “A lot of us had talked about the idea of ​​the trip and then at the last minute all the pieces just fell together,” Derek said. The four friends booked a house in Beckley as their first stop. “We were very fortunate to find a wonderful home that really opened our eyes to the beauty of West Virginia, as well as the uniqueness of Frank Lloyd Wright,” said Derek. Bias said he enjoys sharing his home with people from all over the world. “I think the comment I get the most is that it’s like living in art,” Bias said. Visitors stopped at the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine, where they toured an underground mine and a model “coal camp.” “We didn’t expect to do that, but it was a real eye-opener, very interesting,” O’Callaghan said. Creak said learning about the miners’ working conditions had an impact on him. “It’s crazy, the working conditions back then,” he noted, referring to conditions before the formation of the United Mine Workers of America (UMWA). Of the four friends, only Derek has seen the New River Gorge. He said he saw it once when he was seven years old. The men visited the Overlook in Lansing, which provides a view of the New River Gorge and the New River Gorge Bridge, the longest single-span steel arch bridge in the United States. “When I was walking down, I didn’t quite get the view, and then when I got to the bottom it was amazing,” Moore said. O’Callaghan made an immediate impression. “It looks like an image you would see on a laptop,” he said. “Crazy, said Creak. “It’s just beautiful to see. I could just sit and look at it all day.” Derek said seeing the Gorge after some 15 years was “magical” and he looks forward to more special experiences on the cross-country trip.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wvnstv.com/news/international-cross-country-travelers-make-stop-in-the-mountain-state/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos