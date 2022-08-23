Germany claims potential ‘major role’ for Canadian LNG in Russia exit





TORONTO, Aug 23 (Reuters) – Germany hopes Canadian liquefied natural gas (LNG) will help ease its shift away from Russian gas imports, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday, a day after Canada rejected economic sustainability and speed of new creation. export terminals. Scholz spoke shortly before Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the second and final day of his official visit to Canada. “As Germany moves away from Russian energy at high speed, Canada is our partner of choice,” Scholz said at a German-Canadian economic conference in Toronto. “Right now, that means increasing our LNG imports. We’re hoping that Canadian LNG will play a big role in that.” Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Sign up Canada currently has no LNG terminals, although two are under construction on the West Coast. Canada is in the process of increasing its natural gas export capacity by up to 100,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day by the end of the year, as Europe tries to reduce its dependence on Russian supplies. Read more “Canada is doing our part to add to the global energy supply now,” Trudeau said, adding, however, that the goal is to make the country a leading supplier of clean energy like hydrogen. On Monday, Trudeau left the door open to new LNG projects off Canada’s Atlantic coast, but he stressed the economic difficulties of such projects, which would take years to complete as the world races to cut its dependence on fossil fuels. Asked if there had been developments making new Canadian LNG projects more likely since Monday, a government source with knowledge of the talks said there had been “no change” and Scholz was “aware of some kind of timeline that will to connect” with young women. Canadian LNG. Desperate to plug gaps in natural gas supplies from Russia this winter, Germany “is quite keen on gas from almost anywhere,” the source said. In recent months, Canada and Germany had indicated they were discussing options for LNG terminals on the Atlantic coast, and Canada’s Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault told Reuters in June that Repsol’s ( REP.MC ) New Brunswick facility was the most likely project. feasible. Read more Canada has two LNG projects planned on its Pacific coast: LNG Canada led by Shell ( SHEL.L ) will start operating in 2025 and Woodfibre LNG, a subsidiary of Pacific Energy Ltd, is expected to be completed in 2027. Scholz, who will sign an agreement on a hydrogen “alliance” with Canada later Tuesday, also said Canada “has almost unlimited potential to become a superpower in sustainable energy and sustainable resource production.” . German energy firms Uniper ( UN01.DE ) and E.ON ( EONGn.DE ) said on Tuesday they planned to work on deals with Canada’s EverWind to buy a total of 1 million tonnes of green ammonia a year by mid-decade in an effort to further diversify away from Russian energy. Read more In addition to hydrogen, Canada signed deals on Tuesday with German carmakers Volkswagen ( VOWG_p.DE ) and Mercedes-Benz ( MBGn.DE ) to step up efforts to secure access to key battery materials such as lithium, nickel and cobalt needed for electric vehicles. Read more Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Sign up Reporting by Andreas Rinke in Toronto, Steve Scherer in Ottawa Additional reporting by Thomas Escritt and Sarah Marsh in Berlin and Ismail Shakil in Ottawa Editing by Rachel More and Mark Potter Our standards: Thomson Reuters Fiduciary Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/canadian-lng-could-play-major-role-germanys-shift-russian-gas-scholz-2022-08-23/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos