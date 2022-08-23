Women dance in solidarity with Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin





Comment on this story COMMENTARY Women are using their movements on social media to show support for Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin and remind the world that politicians are human too. Political opponents slammed Marin, 36, last week after videos surfaced of the Finnish leader partying with friends at a private event. They called her decision to celebrate during the country’s economic crisis unprofessional and irresponsible. Some critics also suggested that Marin was abusing substances and demanded that she take a drug test to prove otherwise. (The prime minister agreed to a drug test, which came back negative, BBC news reported.) Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin responded on August 18 to criticism she faced after privately released videos showed her at a party with friends. (Video: Reuters) Video of the Finnish Prime Minister fighting sparks anger and applause But many women have rushed to the dance floor and posted videos on social media tagged #SolidarityWithSanna to call out what they see as Marin’s unfair and sexist treatment. They argue that the criticism she has faced has been unjustified because she is a young woman in a field dominated by older men. And the clips have been viewed more than 100,000 times TIK Tok alone. When Rikke Dal Stottrup and her staff at the popular Danish women’s magazine Alt for Damerne heard the news, they had a sense of deja vu. They recalled that tall, blonde Helle Thorning-Schmidt, prime minister of Denmark from 2011 to 2015, was constantly hit for what he wore when he held office. It seems like some people today still have a hard time grasping the fact that you can be a young woman … and a competent politician at the same time, Stottrup said. Amid the controversy of recent weeks, employees at Alt for Damerne, which translates to All for Ladies, deleted their gear for their dance videos. They then posted the videos on the magazines official account, with the caption that translates to In solidarity with Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin … we at the Alt for Damerne editorial office emptied the camera roll of clips that should never have seen the light of day. We wanted to highlight the fact that you can be a prime minister, CEO, editor, great nurse, put your job title and hit the dance floor on the weekend, Stottrup said. If we want to have more diversity … we need to broaden our view of what a politician might look like. We must accept the whole package and not just what we have historically been taught. Melanie McAlister, a professor of American studies and international affairs at George Washington University, said the backlash against Marin reminded her of how Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (DN.Y.) in 2019, when a video resurfaced from her college dance. (Ocasio-Cortez responded with a new video dancing in front of her office.) Someone thought this might become an issue even though it’s clearly a tempest in a teapot, McAlister said of Ocasio-Cortezs viral clip. The fact that she’s female, the fact that she’s young, and … the fact that she’s a minority positions her to be fairly certain to deserve or be seen to deserve her position of power. McAlister said that although critics demand a higher standard from young women and others who are Underrepresented in politics, the Mariners party is not unusual and is comparable socially to the way older male politicians golf. As more young people take government jobs, she said, voters will have to adjust to what the age group does outside of work. as [Marin] can continue to call this for what it is, then good for him, McAlister said. She doesn’t let it get too much traction. The vitriol from Marin’s Finnish rivals may seem at odds with the reputation of the Scandinavian country, which is often considered one of the most industrialized countries for gender equality, said Eiko Strader, a GWU sociologist and assistant professor. But the rankings don’t tell the whole story. Finland seems to be doing much better than other countries, but if you look at labor market indicators such as earnings and managerial representation, Finnish women still lag behind Finnish men because social and cultural norms that cannot be captured through standardized measures shape our daily lives. Strader said in an email. Stottrup said that although sexist Attacks on female politicians are likely to continue around the world, supporters will continue to rally together. As she said: We may still have a few decades to go before we see any more of these cases, but the Sanna Marines of the world should know that they were right behind them. While dancing.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2022/08/23/sanna-marin-women-dancing-solidarity/

