Trials of Ukrainian prisoners of war in Mariupol may be a war crime: OHCHR

OHCHR Spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani said trials by Russian-backed authorities could begin in the occupied city, possibly within days – and warned that such a trial could amount to a war crime.
“We are very concerned about the way this is being done. There are pictures in the media of cages being built in Mariupol’s philharmonic hall, really massive cages and apparently the idea is to restrain the prisoners,” Ms. Shamdasani said. a conference in Geneva. “This is not acceptable, this is humiliating,” she said.
‘Combat Immunity’
Ms. Shamdasani showed how under international law, individuals entitled to prisoner of war status enjoy combatant immunity and cannot be prosecuted for participation in hostilitiesor for lawful acts of war committed during armed conflict, even if such acts would otherwise constitute a criminal offense under domestic law.”
The spokesperson added that OHCHR was concerned that prisoners of war were generally held without access to independent observers, exposing them to the risk of being tortured to extract a confession.
“There have also been troubling public statements by Russian officials and members of associated armed groups labeling Ukrainian prisoners of war as war criminals, Nazis and terrorists, thus undermining the presumption of innocence.”
Unprecedented attacks on health
World Health Organization (who) warned that it has seen an unprecedented number of attacks on health care since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which began nearly six months ago.
Since August 23, over 460 attacks on health care have been verified by the WHOleading to almost 100 deaths and over 100 injuries, said Dr. Jarno Habicht, WHO Representative and Head of the WHO Country Office.
Dr. Habicht stressed that while the attacks not only violate international law, they are also a deterrent to many people who need to be cared for.
It not only supplies and such that we need to support, we also need to ensure that services are availablehe added.
Over 350 children killed
According to the UN Children’s Fund, (UNICEF), the official death toll for children during the conflict is 356 children, but this is a low estimate, according to UNICEF Geneva spokesman James Elder.
He said the expectation was that it would be much more based on the entirety of how the vetting is done.
On Monday, UNICEF reported that around 1,000 children had been killed or injured in Ukraine at an average of five a day – but stressed that the real number was likely to be higher.
Reiterating the urgent need for peace, UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell noted that once again, as in all wars, reckless decisions by adults are putting children at extreme risk. There are no armed operations of this type that do not result in injuries to children.
Lifesaving wheat headed for the Horn of Africa
According to the World Food Program (WFP) the first ship carrying Ukrainian grain to the Horn of Africa will now dock in Djibouti on August 30.
Commander MV Brave departed from the Black Sea port of Yuzhny on August 16, as part ofBlack Sea Cereals Initiativesigned by Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the UN in July. But Michael Dunford, WFP Regional Director for East Africa, warned that while this was a very positive development, it was not the answer.
That one ship, 23,000 metric tons of wheat, is equivalent to feeding 1.5 million people for just one month. And yet we currently estimate that there could be more than 22 million people seeking help, he said.
