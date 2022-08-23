International
WiFi comes to Mount Kilimanjaro | Smart news
Every year, tens of thousands of trekkers attempt to reach the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest peak in Africa. Now, thanks to the new high-speed Internet service, they will also be able to post photos, check emails and surf the web while hiking the 19,341-foot-high mountain in Tanzania.
In the near future, adventurers will have reliable Wi-Fi up to 12,205 feet while summiting. The government hopes to provide internet connectivity to the summit by the end of this year.
Nape Moses Nnauye, Tanzania’s minister of information and communications, announced the news at a press conference last week, Leila Sackur and Mary-Ann Russon report forNBC News. Owned by the stateTanzania Telecommunications Corp. installed fiber optic broadband as part of a broader push by governments to improve Internet connectivity throughNational ICT broadband backbone initiative.
Up on Mount Kilimanjaro today: I’m building high-speed (BROADBAND) INTERNET COMMUNICATIONS at the CAPITAL OF AFRICA. Tourists can now communicate around the world from the top of Mount Kilimanjaro. WE ARE GOING TO UHURU PEAK 5880 meters above sea level!Compliment #royaltour #royaltour pic.twitter.com/jXqGoWCBjU
— Nape Moses Nnauye (@Nnauye_Nape) August 16, 2022
High-speed Internet access should make mountain climbing safer, as hikers can now more easily get help and access navigational tools. Kilimanjaro is not the first famous climbing destination to make such improvements: Mount Everest install a 5G internet network in 2020.
Before, it was a bit dangerous for visitors and porters who had to work without internet, Nnauye told reporters last week, as reported byFrench Media Agency (AFP).
Mount Kilimanjaro is a major source of income for Tanzania, where tourism accounted for about 17 percent of the country’s gross domestic product in 2019, according to NBC News.
In 2019, the Tanzanian government was outraged by climbers, guides and environmentalists when it revealed it had considered the idea ofbuilding a cable car on Kilimanjaro to make the mountain more accessible to tourists who cannot summit. governmentadopted a cable car in early 2021, but so far, crews haven’t started construction oncontroversial transportation $72 million.
About 50,000 people visit itKilimanjaro National Park in northeastern Tanzania near the Kenyan border each year, and approximately 35,000 attempt to climb the park’s namesake mountain. The national park, including the mountain top, has been aUNESCO World Heritage Site since 1987.
Climbers have long revered the colossal mountain, which actually includes three dormant stratovolcanoes: Mawenzi, Shira and Kibo. Hans Meyer, a German geographer, and Ludwig Purtscheller, an Austrian mountaineer, became the first recorded Europeans to summit Kilimanjaro in 1889.Encyclopedia Britannica.
Kilimanjaro is unique because it is not part of a mountain range; it rises from the plains of Tanzania and Kenya as the largest free mountain in the world. It has snowy glaciers surrounding its summit, but scientists anticipate themit will melt within the next decade or so due to climate change.
