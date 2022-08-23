Scott Morrison: Australia to investigate former leader’s secret ministerial ‘power grab’





New Labor Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced the inquiry as he made the rare move of publishing the solicitor-general’s advice to the government on the matter.

“The advice is a very clear criticism and criticism of the implications it has for our democratic system,” Albanese said, describing the events as “very extraordinary and unprecedented.”

Albanese, who defeated Morrison in the federal election in May, has been tough on his predecessor, who appointed himself to five top government portfolios — including health; finance; treasury and internal affairs; and industry, science and resources — between 2020 and 2021, largely without the knowledge of ministers holding each role.

The solicitor-general found Morrison’s secret appointment to the portfolio was “valid” but “contrary to the conventions and practices” of responsible government.

The revelations of the secret portfolios emerged last week in part of a book published about Morrison’s time in office, based on interviews the former leader gave to the authors. Morrison defended his actions in a lengthy Facebook post last week and on Tuesday reiterated his claim that he thought it was “prudent” to give himself powers in case the minister responsible became incapacitated during the pandemic. “I recognize that many Australians will not agree, accept or understand all the decisions I made during those difficult times,” he said in statement posted on Facebook on Tuesday. “I can only say that the decisions I made as prime minister were made with the best intentions, in good faith. Some of his former colleagues are said to be angry after not being informed of what Australian media have called a “power grab”. Former home secretary Karen Andrews, who she said was unaware Morrison had nominated himself to her post, urged him to leave politics. “He should resign and he should leave Parliament,” Andrews told Sky News last week. Morrison has so far resisted calls to resign. inquiry Few details are known about the investigation and its scope, but Albanese said it would be led by a “prominent person with legal experience”. It would not be a political inquiry, he said, but “there are clearly a number of questions that have been raised.” Some of the questions the government wants answered include “why did this happen, how did it happen? Who knew it happened? What are the implications for our parliamentary system? Are there any legal implications behind the decisions that have been made? How can we avoid this from happening? happen? again?” said the prime minister. Morrison is known to have used the power on at least one occasion, to refuse an application for a license to explore for gas off the coast of New South Wales. The company involved, BPH Energy, is seeking a judicial review of the government’s decision to reject the application. Albanese said Morrison’s decision to take on new roles may have had other, as yet unknown, consequences. The former prime minister “was the health minister and the industry minister at a time when we are looking at an mRNA vaccine manufacturer in Australia,” Albanese said. And he said Morrison may have influenced funding decisions within the departments he held. “I know that it is certainly not normal practice that the prime minister has been appointed as the final decision-maker for grants over 800 million dollars for a production fund. Now this is also in my view, something that is a matter of account,” Albanese. said. Morrison sheds light on the controversy The controversy took on a life of its own on social media, with users Photoshopping Morrison’s face over images of people performing various roles. The general theme was that Morrison was everywhere, especially where you might least expect it. Morrison seemed to be keen on the trend by commenting on the images, then creating a few of his own, including one showing his face superimposed over an image of a comedy troupe. “It’s been fun joining all the memes,” Morrison said in the accompanying post. “But there’s so much now I can’t keep up. As Australians we can always have a laugh with ourselves.” However, Albanese made it clear he was not happy with Morrison’s attempt to brush aside the criticism. “This undermining of the parliamentary system of government, of the whole Westminster system and of our democratic traditions of accountability, is no laughing matter,” he said last week. And on Tuesday, Albanese said Morrison should apologize to the whole country. “Scott Morrison owes the Australian people an apology for undermining our system of government of parliamentary democracy that we have, something that cannot be taken for granted.”

