Water War: Sask. Government accuses federal employees of violations over water tests

The Saskatchewan government is accusing federal government employees of wrongdoing while taking water samples in Saskatchewan. The allegation prompted a public letter from the minister responsible for water safety in Saskatchewan to his counterpart in Ottawa.

On Saturday, the Saskatchewan cabinet approved an order in council amending offending provincial laws, Trespass to Property Act 2022“to add a new section relating to the Act and to state that ‘person’ includes the Crown in right of Canada.”

On Sunday, Premier Scott Moe tweeted: “We are demanding an explanation from Federal Minister Guilbeault as to why his department is trespassing on private land without the owners’ permission to take water samples from wells.”

Saskatchewan Water Security Minister Jeremy Cockrill posted a letter on social media to federal Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault.

We demand an explanation from the federal minister @s_guilbeault about why his department is trespassing on private land without the owners’ permission to take water samples from wells. We have received reports of this happening in several locations across Saskatchewan. pic.twitter.com/CDKUtSkPhM –@jeremycockrill

Cockrill said producers in Pense, Mossbankand Pilot Butte contacted the province with “serious concerns” about federal government workers testing water sources on their land without permission.

According to Cockrill, producers were told the water in their wells was being tested for nitrate and pesticide levels.

Cockrill said the workers were trespassing because the land where the pits are located is private and they didn’t get a permit.

He said water quality management fell under provincial jurisdiction.

Under the Canada Water Act, inspectors can enter anywhere except a dwelling under certain conditions.

Former Canadian Wheat Growers Association president Levi Wood tweeted a photo Friday of two people outside a Government of Canada vehicle.

“Anyone else see a Government of Canada SUV taking water samples from your wells? They said they were ‘checking for pesticides,'” wrote Wood, who is from Pense.

Anyone else see a Government of Canada SUV taking water samples from your wells? They said they were checking for pesticides #creating the story pic.twitter.com/lHkaMBhQuM –@levijwood

CBC reached out to Wood for comment, but has not received a response.

Order in council amending that of SaskatchewanTrespass to Property Act 2022 the Crown’s designation as a “person” under the act came a day after Wood’s post.

The federal government responds

On Monday afternoon Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) provided a comment on the matter to the CBC. A spokesperson said the ECCC is “currently looking into the matter internally and has been made aware of an incident that occurred on August 11, in Pense, Sask., where water scientists were taking samples very close to a highway when a landowner approached scientist to inform them that they were in fact on private land.”

The ECCC said it is also looking into the other two locations mentioned by the province, “although it has not found any records of them so far.”

The ministry said it “routinely conducts water monitoring across the country and has done so for more than 50 years across provinces and territories.”

“There are strict protocols that scientists must follow to ensure that everything complies with the laws in these areas,” the statement said.

He said he collected samples for Health Canada in 2022 and that “no nitrates or other nutrients are being taken as part of these sampling activities.”

“ECCC is reviewing sampling protocols to ensure they comply with area laws before doing any further sampling.”

In his letter, Cockrill said the federal government was trespassing and had no right to test on “private lands.”

Cockrill said the federal government was involved in “covert testing”, had “created fear and disruption for our citizens” and was “displaying a disappointing act of bad faith”.

“These actions call into question the federal government’s motivations when it comes to water management in Canada,” Cockrill wrote.

Cockril said the federal employees also violated Saskatchewan’s trespassing laws.

“I am advising allfederal employees to immediately cease and desist any further trespassing on private lands.”

Cockrill also called for testing activities to stop “where samples are taken inappropriately”.

He also said anyone illegally on land in the province could be fined $25,000 and up to six months in jail.