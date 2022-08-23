Catastrophic rabbit invasion of Australia caused by a few dozen British bunnies







Rabbits have had a disastrous impact on Australian agriculture and native plants.Credit: Bettman/Getty

A genomic analysis has helped show that Australia’s invasive rabbit population probably originated from a shipment of two dozen English wild rabbits that arrived near Melbourne on Christmas Day 1859. The study1 also reveals that the herds’ wild ancestry probably gave them an advantage over earlier arrivals.

Rabbits have invaded much of the Australian continent and have had a catastrophic impact on ecosystems, threatening around 300 species of plants and animals and causing hundreds of millions of dollars worth of damage to the agricultural industry each year. That single event caused this major catastrophe, ecological and economic, in Australia, says Francis Jiggins, an evolutionary geneticist at the University of Cambridge, UK, and a co-author of the study.

Breeding like rabbits

Historical records suggest that the first European rabbits (Oryctolagus cuniculus) in Australia arrived in Sydney in 1788, with the first colonists. Ships bringing rabbits continued to anchor along the coast for decades, but by the second half of the nineteenth century the population had expanded significantly, spreading across the country at a rate of 100 kilometers per year.

Historical records also suggest that the expansion of the rabbit followed a shipment of animals that arrived for a certain Thomas Austin in Barwon Park, southwest of what is now Melbourne. His brother had trapped them around their family estate in Baltonsborough in southwest England.

Joel Alves, an evolutionary geneticist at the University of Oxford, UK, and his colleagues wanted to find out if genomic data corroborated the data. They analyzed genetic data from 179 wild rabbits captured across Australia and in New Zealand, France and the United Kingdom, as well as 8 domestic rabbits of different breeds.

They found that most rabbits in mainland Australia were genetically similar, with mixed wild and domestic ancestry. Australian rabbits also shared rarer alleles with rabbits from south-west England than with those from elsewhere in the UK, suggesting they originated in Baltonsborough. Looking specifically at mitochondrial DNA, which is inherited from the mother, the researchers concluded that most mainland Australian rabbits were descended from about five females, introduced from Europe.

The researchers also found that the genetic diversity of rabbits decreased the farther from Barwon Park the animals were captured, and that alleles that are rare or absent in wild rabbits increased. The researchers say these patterns are consistent with the idea that most rabbits across Australia originated from Barwon Park. The team reports its findings in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences on August 221.

This is a very exciting paper on a very important and well-studied topic, says Martin Nuez, who researches ecological invasions at the University of Houston in Texas. Using genetics to understand how unwanted animal invasions begin could help predict future invasions, he says.

Perfect storm

Overall, the team says the wild ancestry of rabbits was an important factor in driving their invasion of the continent. Wild rabbits are different, says Alves. They exhibit traits such as escaping stressful environments and digging burrows, which means they were probably better at avoiding predators and surviving in difficult terrain than domestic rabbits, he says. Historical records suggest that Austin looked for wild rabbits and that earlier arrivals were mostly domestic breeds.

The expansion of Australian pastoral lands and the widespread suppression of predators around that time would also have aided their expansion. It was like a perfect storm, says Alves. You have the right rabbits in the right place at the right time, with the right changes in the environment.

The genetic analyzes look very strong, says rabbit geneticist Amy Iannella, a consultant based in Adelaide, Australia. She adds that although the country’s rabbit populations probably originated in Barwon Park, their rapid expansion may have been aided by people transporting the animals to other parts of the country, where they also began to spread. Rabbits are usually gregarious animals that rely on shelter for survival, and juveniles rarely travel more than 1 kilometer, she says. The idea of ​​rabbits moving fast enough on the invasion front to colonize Australia so quickly from a single release seems extreme to me, given what we know about rabbit ecology.