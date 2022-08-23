International
Catastrophic rabbit invasion of Australia caused by a few dozen British bunnies
A genomic analysis has helped show that Australia’s invasive rabbit population probably originated from a shipment of two dozen English wild rabbits that arrived near Melbourne on Christmas Day 1859. The study1 also reveals that the herds’ wild ancestry probably gave them an advantage over earlier arrivals.
Rabbits have invaded much of the Australian continent and have had a catastrophic impact on ecosystems, threatening around 300 species of plants and animals and causing hundreds of millions of dollars worth of damage to the agricultural industry each year. That single event caused this major catastrophe, ecological and economic, in Australia, says Francis Jiggins, an evolutionary geneticist at the University of Cambridge, UK, and a co-author of the study.
Breeding like rabbits
Historical records suggest that the first European rabbits (Oryctolagus cuniculus) in Australia arrived in Sydney in 1788, with the first colonists. Ships bringing rabbits continued to anchor along the coast for decades, but by the second half of the nineteenth century the population had expanded significantly, spreading across the country at a rate of 100 kilometers per year.
Historical records also suggest that the expansion of the rabbit followed a shipment of animals that arrived for a certain Thomas Austin in Barwon Park, southwest of what is now Melbourne. His brother had trapped them around their family estate in Baltonsborough in southwest England.
Joel Alves, an evolutionary geneticist at the University of Oxford, UK, and his colleagues wanted to find out if genomic data corroborated the data. They analyzed genetic data from 179 wild rabbits captured across Australia and in New Zealand, France and the United Kingdom, as well as 8 domestic rabbits of different breeds.
They found that most rabbits in mainland Australia were genetically similar, with mixed wild and domestic ancestry. Australian rabbits also shared rarer alleles with rabbits from south-west England than with those from elsewhere in the UK, suggesting they originated in Baltonsborough. Looking specifically at mitochondrial DNA, which is inherited from the mother, the researchers concluded that most mainland Australian rabbits were descended from about five females, introduced from Europe.
The researchers also found that the genetic diversity of rabbits decreased the farther from Barwon Park the animals were captured, and that alleles that are rare or absent in wild rabbits increased. The researchers say these patterns are consistent with the idea that most rabbits across Australia originated from Barwon Park. The team reports its findings in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences on August 221.
This is a very exciting paper on a very important and well-studied topic, says Martin Nuez, who researches ecological invasions at the University of Houston in Texas. Using genetics to understand how unwanted animal invasions begin could help predict future invasions, he says.
Perfect storm
Overall, the team says the wild ancestry of rabbits was an important factor in driving their invasion of the continent. Wild rabbits are different, says Alves. They exhibit traits such as escaping stressful environments and digging burrows, which means they were probably better at avoiding predators and surviving in difficult terrain than domestic rabbits, he says. Historical records suggest that Austin looked for wild rabbits and that earlier arrivals were mostly domestic breeds.
The expansion of Australian pastoral lands and the widespread suppression of predators around that time would also have aided their expansion. It was like a perfect storm, says Alves. You have the right rabbits in the right place at the right time, with the right changes in the environment.
The genetic analyzes look very strong, says rabbit geneticist Amy Iannella, a consultant based in Adelaide, Australia. She adds that although the country’s rabbit populations probably originated in Barwon Park, their rapid expansion may have been aided by people transporting the animals to other parts of the country, where they also began to spread. Rabbits are usually gregarious animals that rely on shelter for survival, and juveniles rarely travel more than 1 kilometer, she says. The idea of rabbits moving fast enough on the invasion front to colonize Australia so quickly from a single release seems extreme to me, given what we know about rabbit ecology.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-022-02297-4
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]