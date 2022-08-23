The US Department of State publishes the September 2022 Visa Bulletin Editions

August 22, 2022

In the September 2022 Visa Bulletin, visa numbers in certain categories may become unavailable mid-month. Other workers from all loading zones, Mexico and the Philippines will be moved back by May 8, 2019. All other Final Action cutoff dates remain unchanged.

The US State Department has published it Visa Bulletin September 2022outlining the priority date limits for each country that govern the availability of immigrant visas and the flow of adjustment of status application and immigrant consular visa application applications and approvals.

WHAT DOES THE SEPTEMBER 2022 VISA BULLETIN SAY?

As we near the end of the fiscal year, the Visa Bulletin has indicated that “most employment-based preference category limits and/or the overall employment-based preference limit for FY 2022 are expected to be reached during September.” If this happens, a particular visa category will be considered “unavailable” for the rest of the fiscal year (September 2022) and no further requests for numbers will be honored until the start of the new fiscal year in October.

The bulletin includes a schedule of visa application submission dates and a schedule of application final action dates. The first indicates when intended immigrants can submit their applications for adjustments of status or immigrant visas, and the second indicates when adjustments of status applications or immigrant visa applications can be approved and when permanent residence can be granted.

Each month, US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) chooses which chart to follow. For September 2022, USCIS will follow Final Action chart for employment-based (EB) filings for adjustment of status. This means that individuals seeking to file adjustment of status applications with USCIS in September 2022 should use the Final Action chart below.

FINAL ACTION DATES

To be eligible to submit an EB adjustment application in September 2022, a foreign national must have a priority date that is earlier than the date listed below for their preferred category and country. List “C” indicates that the category is current and that applications may be filed regardless of the applicant’s priority date. Listing a date for each category indicates that only applicants with a priority date that is earlier than the date listed may file their applications.

Employment-

grounded All fees

Areas with the exception of

Those listed china –

continent

born savior,

Guatemala,

Honduras India Mexico Philippines 1 C C C C C C 2 C 01 April 19 C 01 DECEMBER 14

C C 3 C 22 April 18

C 15 FEBRUARY 12

C C Other workers 08 May 19

(it was C) 01 JUNE 12 08 May 19 15 FEBRUARY 12 08 May 19

(it was C) 08 May 19

(it was C) 4 C C 08 NOV 17 C 01 April 20 C

USCIS is using Final action cutoff dates chart in September 2022. All EB-1 priority date limits remain current (C).

Other workers

Other worker cutoff dates are now back to May 8, 2019, for all charging areas, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, and the Philippines. This means that other worker applicants from these areas whose I-485 petitions have not yet been filed and have a priority date before May 8, 2019, can file their I-485 petitions with USCIS.

The other worker cutoff date for China will remain at June 1, 2012. This means that other worker applicants whose I-485 petitions have not yet been filed and have a priority date before June 1, 2012, may file their I-485 applications with USCIS.

The other Indian worker cutoff date will remain at February 15, 2012. This means that other Indian worker applicants whose I-485 petitions have not yet been filed and have a priority date before February 15, 2012 , can file their I-485 applications with USCIS.

Employment-Based Second Preference (EB-2)

The EB-2 cutoff date for China will remain at April 1, 2019. This means that China EB-2 applicants whose I-485 petitions have not yet been filed and have a priority date before April 1, 2019 can file I-485 applications with USCIS.

The EB-2 cutoff date for India will remain at December 1, 2014. This means that Indian EB-2 applicants whose I-485 petitions have not yet been filed and have a priority date before December 1, 2014 can submit their I-485 applications with USCIS.

All other EB-2 priority date interruptions remain current (C).

Employment-Based Third Preference (EB-3)

The EB-3 cutoff date for China will remain at April 22, 2018. This means that China EB-3 applicants whose I-485 petitions have not yet been filed and have a priority date before April 22, 2018 can submit their I-485 applications with USCIS.

The EB-3 termination date for India will remain at February 15, 2012. This means that Indian EB-3 applicants whose I-485 applications have not yet been filed and have a priority date before February 15, 2012 2018 , can file their I-485 applications with USCIS.

All other EB-3 priority date interruptions remain current (C).

contacts

If you have any questions or would like more information on the matters discussed in this alert, please contact any of the following Morgan Lewis attorneys:

Miami

Laura C. Garvin

San Francisco

A. James Vázquez-Azpiri

Christina M. Gonzaga

Washington DC

Eric S. Board

Shannon A. Donnelly

Eleanor Pelt