



Celebrity chefs, culinary thought leaders and local food producers from Hawaii and around the globe will gather for an inaugural food conference, hosted by Cape Town Pacific Community College and Culinary Institute ( chip ). of NEAR AND FAR – Cool ideas, hot food conference on September 21 in the Queen Cape Town The hotel will feature interactive sessions, panel discussions, a lineage-inspired luncheon and a farm-to-glass pau hana reception to showcase how they are helping to drive a new economy and shift to regenerative models of community and tourism. Some of the guest speakers scheduled to present at the 2022 conference include: Helena Norberg-Hodge, (virtual) author, documentary filmmaker and founder of international non-profit Local Futures, a pioneer of the new economy movement

Tu David Phu, Emmy-nominated chef and director Bloodline

Eric Kim, New York Times staff writer and author of Korean American: Food That Tastes Like Home (Clarkson Potter, 2022)

Khi Lewis, CEO, of the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement

of the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement Rich See and Jeremy Umansky, co-authors of Koji Alchemy: Rediscovering the Magic of Mold-Based Fermentation

Adam Watten, director of food systems for Common Ground Kauai and kitchen manager for CG Ventures, whose expertise in vertical supply chain integration is evidenced in his founding of Hanai Market, a local grocery retailer that sells exclusively war – adult and war – products produced in the domestic market

– adult and – products produced in the domestic market Editor, writer and video host Alyse Whitney, who was previously the managing editor of Cravings by Chrissy Teigen Tickets for the 2022 Near and Far conference are $225 per person and are available for purchase at https://culinaryinstitute.hawaii.edu/nearandfar2022/. Discounted early bird registration at $195 per person ends August 31st. Lunch and a Pau Hana farm-to-table reception are included in the ticket price. For purchasing group tickets, contact us Linh Hoang Poe IN [email protected] or call (808) 734-957. of chip is a state-of-the-art culinary center offering academic and non-credit programs in culinary arts and food science. of chip is a nationwide network and part of Cape Town CC the campus. Uniquely positioned to serve as a magnet for students, researchers and corporations from around the world seeking the skills, knowledge and expertise in 21st century food systems, chip located on the slopes of Diamond Head. of chip The 7.8-acre campus includes Asian and Western food labs and a culinary innovation center. A 50-seat interactive tasting studio, cultural center with dining facilities and a new culinary innovation center will open in 2023.

