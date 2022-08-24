Non-profit neighbors abroad to host International Festival, unveil new sign | tidings





The nonprofit Neighbors Abroad will host an International Festival this Saturday to showcase Palo Alto’s relationship with its eight sister cities and its newly declared sister city, Bloomington, Indiana. The highlight of the festival, which will run for five hours starting at noon outside Palo Alto City Hall, will be the unveiling of the new Sister/Sibling City sign at 4 p.m. According to event website. Palo Alto Mayor Pat Burt, City Council Member Tom DuBois and others will also attend the ceremony. Admission is free to the festival, which will include food and drink provided by local vendors and performances by artists from around the world. Vendors include Mexican food truck Zaida’s Kitchen, Waffle Amore food truck and Griffin Hill, a winery from the Santa Cruz Mountains. Performers at the International Festival will range from instrumentalists to martial artists. Verlene Schermer and Fte Musette will each play instruments born in Sweden and France, respectively, and stick fighters from the Legacy Filipino Martial Arts School will perform traditional Filipino martial arts to honor Palo Alto’s sister cities, Linkping, Sweden, Albi , France and Palo, Philippines. The highlight of the event will be the unveiling of the new directional sign by Palo Alto leaders, honoring Palo Alto’s international sister cities and its local sister city. After removing the previous sister cities designation, local leaders will unveil the new post, which will include Bloomington. In 2021, Palo Alto announced a first-of-its-kind program that would unite the city economically and culturally with a state counterpart, the Weekly reported. The effort was led by the new nonprofit Sibling Cities USA, which pairs American cities to build relationships, and Neighbors Abroad, host of the International Festival. Neighbors Abroad has embodied the idea that citizen diplomats can change the world since 1973, according to non-profit website. The organization is affiliated with Sister Cities International as well as the city of Palo Alto and works to develop partnerships around the world. “We model the impact that a nonprofit can bring to local government by bringing the community and businesses to support a formal Palo Alto-as-government relationship with those local governments that we call our sister cities and now brother cities,” said Bob Wenzlau, president. of Neighbors Abroad. Emphasis on diplomacy, and more recently, sustainability has been his life’s calling for Wenzlau. While a student at Stanford University, Wenzlau was part of an initiative to create a recycling system that was later launched by the city of Palo Alto. Through Neighbors Abroad, Wenzlau has led many environmental initiatives with sister cities, including the first carbon offset purchase between California and Mexico, according to his biography. Currently, the nonprofit has offset about 25,000 tons of carbon emissions due to Palo Alto’s shift to natural gas, according to Wenzlau. For the festival, Neighbors Abroad will work together with the Palo Alto Chamber of Commerce, which will host the Palo Alto Arts Festival at the same time a few blocks away on University Avenue. According to initiative page. “We believe that art is a gateway to create inspiration to make our planet more sustainable,” Wenzlau said. For more information on Neighbors Abroad’s event and initiatives, visit its website at neighborsabroad.org.

