Michael Baker International appoints Eric Ostfeld, PE, as President, Design-Build Services





Mr. Ostfeld oversees all aspects of how the firm pursues, partners and delivers Design-Build projects PITTSBURGH, August 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ —Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, announced today that Eric Ostfeld, PE, has been named President, Design-Build Services. In this role, Mr. Ostfeld joins the firm’s Executive Committee and will oversee all aspects of how the firm pursues, partners and delivers Design-Build projects. He will work closely with leaders from Michael Baker’s Operations, federal and legal teams, as well as design colleagues across the country, to ensure effective design management and ongoing collaboration with Design-Build partners to build quality and value at every step of the project. “Michael Baker is committed to pursuing innovative and collaborative alternative delivery projects and identifying solutions that efficiently address our customers’ needs,” said Brian A. Lutes, Chief Executive Officer at Michael Baker International. “As we reimagine Michael Baker by expanding our capabilities, services and solutions to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm, Eric will play a critical role in growing our firm’s Design-Build Services Vertical and providing Design innovative, from start to finish. – Build solutions”. Mr. Ostfeld joins Michael Baker with nearly 25 years of industry experience, including 15 years with Parsons, where he most recently served as Vice President, Integrated Delivery Business Development for the Western US. In this role, he expanded the firm’s services into bridge, highway, rail, aviation, tunnels. and connected communities, strengthened existing business ties and built follow-up teams to win new business. Earlier in his career, he served as Manager of Alternative Delivery for WSP US, where he focused on creating a successful Design-Build practice in the Pacific Northwest. Mr. Ostfeld also has extensive experience as a Project Manager, Project Engineer, Transportation Engineer, Construction Manager and Construction Design Manager for many state and federal projects spanning the US, Canada AND Guam. Mr. Ostfeld holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from Washington State University. About Michael Baker International Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services spanning four distinct verticals: Infrastructure, Design Services, Federal Programs and Services, and Consulting and Technology Solutions (CTS). The firm’s practices encompass all aspects of infrastructure, including design and civil engineering for various bridge, highway, water, rail, and transit and aviation projects, as well as planning, architecture, environmental and construction, and program management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner to customers, offering comprehensive services and solutions, offering expertise and quality, and embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations such as intelligent transportation, engineered designs and software public safety as a service (SaaS). The firm’s more than 3,500 employees in nearly 100 locations are dedicated to making a difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement as they Reimagine Michael Baker to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm. full over the next five years. To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/. Contact: Julia Covelli

