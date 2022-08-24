The Big Ten clash as college football resumes international play

College football has been around the world since Ireland first hosted a game more than 30 years ago, with locales as diverse as Tokyo and Toronto hosting games.

Australians loved touch games and half-time theatrics, not to mention hot dogs and beer, the latter of which ran out. during California’s 51-31 win over Hawaii in 2016. Fordham and Holy Cross have taken their rivalry overseas twice, the second time in front of 2,500 fans in Bermuda in 1995.

Now, college football takes the plunge again when Nebraska takes on Northwestern in Dublin on Saturday in its first international regular-season game in five years.

We aim to start the season every year in Ireland, said John Anthony, founder of Anthony Travel and Irish American Events, the organizer of the games.

Ireland has a five-match arrangement for the series called the Aer Lingus College Football Classic. Notre Dame was set to host the first, against Navy, in 2020, but it was canceled due to the pandemic. In previous years the Nebraska-Illinois game was moved to Champaign for the same reason.

Notre Dame and Navy will now play at Aviva Stadium in next years opener. Based on 2020 numbers, 40,000 tickets sold in the US, it should sell out to a capacity close to 49,000.

Saturday’s Big Ten showdown will see attendance in the mid-30s, Anthony said, including 13,000 fans coming from the United States.

Organizers expected 18,000 Americans and 5,000 Europeans with an economic impact of €63 million ($63 million) on the Irish economy. Apart from the American travellers, only 3,000 others come from outside Ireland. The economic impact is down to at least 40 million euros ($40 million), Anthony said.

International ticket sales were hurt by concerns about COVID-19, and local fans haven’t seen a live American football game since 2016 when Georgia Tech defeated Boston College, 17-14. It probably didn’t help, either, that both Nebraska and Northwestern are coming off 3-9 seasons.

However, it provides Ireland’s biggest domestic tourism event of the year. And as a Northwestern home game, it manages to draw more than the average attendance of 30,679 at Ryan Field last season.

Ireland’s Minister for Sport Jack Chambers sees it as a long-term investment by government partners.

The background of COVID definitely had an impact, but it’s about rebounding and growing over the next few years, Chambers told The Associated Press. Something of hers were devoted. They were convinced about the economic evaluation of this and the benefit it brings to the country, but also the opportunity it brings to anyone who is coming, be it tourist, entrepreneur, personal or business.

Anthony wouldn’t reveal the specifics of how much the teams make financially, but for Northwestern it will replace the revenue they could get from a home game … they don’t do it for less than that. Northwestern, a private institution, did not respond to a request for comment.

(A) the school doesn’t make this decision because they want to make a bunch of money. They love it for the experience for their student-athletes and their university and their followers and their constituency, Anthony said. When you get 5, 10, 25,000 fans from your school to a completely foreign country just because you’re playing a game there, you’ve already won.

Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald called the trip a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, noting that most of his players have never left the US.

Being an international school and any time we have an opportunity to do something unique, I’m all for it, he said Monday in suburban Chicago.

Nebraska fans will make up the bulk of the American contingent.

Doug Ewald, executive associate athletic director and chief financial officer for the Cornhuskers, said Nebraska gets the charter flights plus $250,000 to spend as they please, and he estimated the cost of a typical away conference game is $150,000 anyway.

At best this is probably a proposition for us, Ewald told AP. Nebraska also does not ship any merchandise to sell, mainly due to licensing and tax issues.

Australia hosted the final international match of the regular season. Stanford beat Rice 62-7 in 2017 a year after the Cals beat Hawaii. The New South Wales state government had paid millions to fly teams on tour promotions.

Sandra Chipchase, former CEO of Destination NSW, said both games were successes thanks to visitor spending and free publicity through media stories and images of Sydney. The first game attracted more than 61,000 fans and the second was played in a smaller stadium of 33,000.

After successfully hosting Major League Baseball, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks opened the 2014 season Down Under the Aussies turned to college football in an attempt to lure the NFL.

We wanted to use that to convince the NFL to bring an opening game or a stage game down here, Chipchase said. We wanted to show them how popular it was.

Ireland first hosted a game in 1988 when Boston College defeated Army 38-24. This will be Northwestern’s first time abroad and Nebraska’s second; The Huskers beat Kansas State 38-24 in Tokyo in 1992.

The squads for the Dublin games beyond next year have not been announced.

We’re talking to schools in the SEC and other big schools in the Big Ten, Anthony said. We are receiving interest from some of the highest levels of college football.

