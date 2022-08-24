TCSS Senior Places Fourth in International Competition – LaGrange Daily News





TCSS Senior takes fourth place in the International Competition Published at 8:30 am on Tuesday, August 23, 2022

When she was 4 years old and starting at Hillcrest Elementary, Katie Prescott could only say one word Katie. With a lot of work, Prescott overcame his speech impairment and just placed fourth in an international speaking skills competition. This past summer, Prescott was one of several THINC College and Career Academy students who attended the Health Professions Students of America (HOSA) International Leadership conference. HOSA is a global student-led organization recognized by the Department of Education and the Department of Health and Human Services and several federal and state agencies. HOSA’s mission is to empower HOSA-Future health professionals to become leaders in the global health community through education, collaboration and experience. Prescott, who participated in the HOSA competition, advanced to the international competition, where she placed fourth in speaking skills. In many ways, she showed just how far she has come in her years in the Troup County School System. I couldn’t talk like other kids, Prescott said of her speech impairment. They kept me in the garden and made me speak because they thought it would be good for me. If they didn’t make that decision and just pass me over, I wouldn’t be showing up with my speech right now. Currently, Prescott is a student at THINC Academy. Through her wit and determination, Prescott found a love for the word, a subject she initially thought she would hate. At first I thought it was silly and I thought it wouldn’t be fun, she said. But when I joined and started participating in it, I was wrong because HOSA is a big part of my life now. Before deciding to compete, Prescott asked her teachers to suggest a good subject to compete in. Her teachers suggested she compete in speaking skills. At first, Prescott didn’t know what to write about, but then she thought about her story and was inspired. She pitched her idea to teacher Jayne Pauley, who helped her write her speech. In her speech, Prescott talked about her speech impairment and the work she did to improve herself, personally and academically. She talked about her time in speech therapy, where she practiced flash cards and participated in vocal warm-ups. I never thought people would be interested in my story, but after I finished my pageant and found out I came fourth in my pageant, it was a big deal for me, Prescott said. I wanted to share my story because I am so proud of it. Prescott said she plans to continue competing in speaking competitions locally and internationally.

