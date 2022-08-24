Bitcoin and Ethereum Down, QLC Chain (QLC) Trending Crypto





The global crypto market was trading in losses this morning. The most trending coin today was QLC Chain (QLC), and the top gainer was Chiliz (CHZ) for the second day in a row. global crypto market Market capitalization fell 0.63 percent to $1.02 trillion at 8.50 am. Global crypto volume fell 0.29 percent to $70.46 billion, according to Coinmarketcap data. Trading volume in the decentralized finance coin section is about $5.35 billion, or 7.59 percent of the total 24-hour crypto market volume. The volume of all stablecoins is $64.31 billion, or about 91.28 percent of the total crypto market volume in the last 24 hours.

The day’s top gainer was Chiliz, which rose 11.55 percent to $0.2496. The biggest loser was Celsius (CEL), which fell 13.87 percent to $1.49. Cryptocurrency prices Bitcoin Bitcoin fell 0.7 percent to $21,204.44. In terms of price analysis, BTC price made a trend reversal sometime around 13:39 on August 23rd jumping into green territory and above the $21,300 level. From here on, it was a volatile trading session with wild price swings, but the price was never too low to be in the red territory. However, after around 7.14 am on August 24, BTC price came straight into the red territory and thus is trading near the low of the day with losses. The lowest price for BTC today was $20,955.14 and its trading volume increased by 0.21 percent to $32,226,521,120. Ethereum The price of Ethereum this morning was $1,617.06, which is a loss of 0.78 percent in the last 24 hours. Like BTC, ETH also managed to break out of the red territory to trade with profits sometime around 19:14 on August 23rd. With each passing hour since then, ETH reached new highs, but ultimately succumbed to selling pressure and once fell into red territory around 7:59 am on August 24th. The lowest price for ETH today was $1,569.43. ETH trading volume increased by 0.21 percent to $18,655,445,443. Other Altcoins The price of Solana was down 0.95 percent to $34.83 today. Cardano (ADA) fell 1.07 percent to $0.4553. 24-hour trading volume for ADA was down 20.65 percent to $575,486,546. Binance (BNB) fell 0.66 percent to $295.93. Its 24-hour trading volume was down 31 percent to $1,004,771,727. Meme currency Dogecoin (DOGE) fell 1.69 percent to $0.06746. Its 24-hour trading volume fell 25.74 percent to $337,941,784. Shiba Inu (SHIB) was down 0.74 percent at $0.00001309. Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Yearn.Finance (YFI) fell 1.84 percent to $9,102.51. Its 24-hour trading volume rose 12.61 percent to $218,533,533. Avalanche (AVAX) rose 0.84 percent to $22.99 and its 24-hour trading volume rose 17.89 percent to $432,047,531. Aave (AAVE) was trading down 1.99 percent at $87.27 and its 24-hour trading volume rose 12.72 percent to $219,109,577.

