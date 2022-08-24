US regional airline ExpressJet declares bankruptcy





US regional airline ExpressJet filed for bankruptcy on Tuesday, a day after ceasing operations from its sole base at Reno-Tahoe International Airport. Operating as a subsidiary of United Express until United Airlines ended its codeshare contract in 2020, ExpressJet in a statement on its website blamed market and economic conditions for its decision to exit the business. After losing its contract with United, ExpressJet ceased operations for more than a year, finally reemerging last September under the name Aha and resuming operations as an ad hoc charter service, then a scheduled ultra-cost airline down to 11 destinations with five Embraer ERJ-145. The bankruptcy ends a long history for ExpressJet, whose predecessor began operations in 1986 and began flying as Continental Express in 1987. Nine years later, Continental bought the regional carrier — then incorporated as ExpressJet — and operated it as a wholly owned subsidiary in 2002, when the Houston-based main line spun it off. Between 2002 and 2009 ExpressJet flew as an independent operation, flying a modest number of ERJ-145s for various major carriers, including Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, American Airlines, JetBlue and Frontier Airlines. It enjoyed a revival of sorts in 2010, when United Airlines awarded it a multi-year take-off fee contract covering 22 Embraer jets. Following the acquisition by SkyWest and subsequent merger with Atlantic Southeast Airlines in November 2010, ExpressJet enjoyed a decade of growth under various ownership structures and stood as the world’s largest ERJ-145 operator in 2020. Later that year, however, United terminated its contract due to the effects of the Covid pandemic, leading to the suspension of ExpressJet operations in September 2020. A year later, it resumed operations, initially as an ad-hoc charter service and within about a month established Aha as a scheduled ultra-low-cost carrier with five ERJ-145s.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ainonline.com/aviation-news/air-transport/2022-08-23/us-regional-airline-expressjet-declares-bankruptcy

