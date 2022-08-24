Forest fires burn twice as many trees today than two decades ago





Comment on this story Comment Wildfires today are burning nearly twice as many trees as just two decades ago, according to one survey from the University of Maryland’s Global Land Analysis Discovery (GLAD) laboratory. Researchers found that a typical wildfire season burns 3 million more hectares than in 2001. Wildfires accounted for a quarter of global tree loss in the past 20 years, according to a summary of data produced by the World Resources Institute. Just this year in the United States, Several large fires in California have burned nearly 200,000 acres and killed at least four people, according to data from CalFire. A wildfire threatened the nation’s oldest trees in Yosemite National Park, while the largest fire on the California/Oregon border killed at least four and burned more than 60,000 acres. Globally, several massive fires have engulfed large forests in different parts of the world, showing the growing extent of the damaging flames. In Europe, large fires have affected at least a dozen countries, burning more than 600,000 hectares of land, according to reports from Reuters. Huge fires darkened the skies in Portugal and France earlier this summer, fueled by a dry summer and temperatures that soared above the century mark. According to Moscow Times, covering several cities with toxic smoke from the fire. Elsewhere in Asia, parts of China are currently battling multiple fires amid China’s worst heat wave since 1961. Warming temperatures from human-induced climate change are an important driver of worsening fire conditions worldwide. As the atmosphere gets warmer, typically lush forests dry out and become more vulnerable to fires. A surprising amount of dry lightning strikes California, fueling fire danger Dry forests can act as boxes, allowing fires to get out of control. Large fires release even more carbon dioxide emissions into the atmosphere, contributing to further warming of the planet. The World Resources Institute refers to this cycle as fire-climate feedback cycleand little can be done to slow it outside of dramatically reducing greenhouse gas emissions. A changing climate has caused boreal forests to burn like never before. About 70 percent of all fire-related tree loss over the past 20 years has occurred in these forests, which are in the northern regions of the planet and are warming at a faster rate than other parts of the globe. In 2021 alone, 6.67 million hectares of tree cover were lost in boreal forests, compared to only 1.16 million hectares lost in tropical forests like the Amazon, according to UMD’s GLAD lab. In both cases, however, the loss of these trees and the melting of permafrost threatens to release ancient carbon stores, turning vast forests from climate-healthy carbon sinks into accidental polluters. In tropical forests, increasing agriculture and deforestation have increased the risk of wildfires, while also making forests less resilient to fires. The expansion of industry and agriculture in these previously untouched parts of the globe means that most tropical rainforest fires are started by humans, as opposed to being ignited naturally by lightning strikes. While the analysis shows that the loss of trees by fire in Brazil increased in 2016 and has decreased since then, the number of trees lost by fire in the last 5 years is still many times higher than it was in the first years of the century the 21st. The threat from wildfires is only expected to increase globally as the climate is guaranteed to continue to warm. However, mitigation efforts can be implemented. 5 suggestions from the latest United Nations report on climate change The United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) 2022 report found that any further increase in warming will lead to more destruction and death from a range of climate risks, meaning that keeping temperatures a tenth of a degree Celsius colder can have an impact. For boreal forests, keeping warming below 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit (2 degrees Celsius) is critical. Scientists with the IPCC say some of the worst-case warming scenarios would lead to 15 years of greenhouse gas emissions from massive carbon stores in these regions, something that could be contained if temperatures were kept below 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit. the threshold. People can also change the way they interact with forests by ending deforestation and limiting agricultural techniques such as slash and burn can help improve the sustainability of forests, especially in the tropics. When conditions are hot and dry, experts say people should also avoid activities that could start fires near forests, as even a small fire can quickly get out of control.

