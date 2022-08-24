How 24 British Rabbits Invaded Australia





CNN

–



What seemed like an innocent Christmas gift of 24 English rabbits in 1859 would become Australia’s most devastating biological invasion, according to a new study from the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Wild rabbits are not native to Australia and are considered an invasive species. Farmers say the animals multiply quickly and destroy their crops and land, which can lead to massive soil erosion and other environmental issues.

Biological invasions are a major cause of environmental and economic disruption, the researchers write.

(And) the colonization of Australia by the European hare is one of the most iconic and devastating biological invasions in recorded history.

Using historical accounts, researchers were able to piece together genetic evidence linking this invasion to English rabbits imported in 1859 by a settler named Thomas Austin, tracing the population back to the Austins’ native England.

According to historical records, Austin started out with just 24 rabbits on his large property in Melbourne. But within three years, the animals multiplied into the thousands and continued to multiply, the researchers noted.

Our findings show that despite multiple introductions across Australia, it was a single population of English rabbits that caused this devastating biological invasion, the effects of which are still being felt today, said lead author Joel Alves, also a researcher at the University of Oxford.

That single event caused this great disaster in Australia; the fastest colonization rate for an introduced mammal ever recorded.

While Austin was not the first person to introduce rabbits to Australia, five of the animals had been on board the First Fleet of British ships that arrived in Sydney in 1788, and at least 90 more imports were made over the next 70 years, the descendants of his 24th. rabbits to dominate the continent, the study said.

And it came to the conclusion that almost all of Australia’s 200 million wild rabbits can be traced back to that fateful shipment he received in 1859.

Environmental changes may have made Australia vulnerable to invasion, researchers said. But it was the genetic makeup of a small group of wild rabbits that sparked one of the most iconic biological invasions of all time.

The researchers also studied how the rabbit population had managed to survive and thrive in Australia’s harsh desert.

Genetic analysis revealed that unlike earlier Australian rabbits, which exhibited domesticated traits such as tameness, floppy ears and ornately colored fur, the rabbits from Austin’s litter had a large amount of wild ancestry.

If animals are bred for domestication, one of the things they lack is anti-predator behavior, (which) is learned and also evolves, said study co-author Mike Letnic of the University of New South Wales.

Rabbit plague has occurred several times in parts of Australia over the decades. The continent is still struggling with its wild rabbit population today.

The report, its researchers said, demonstrated the importance of maintaining strict biosecurity in Australia.

These findings matter because biological invasions are a major threat to global biodiversity, and if you want to prevent them, you need to understand what makes them succeed, the researchers said.

(The event) serves as a reminder that the actions of a single person, or a few people, can have a devastating environmental impact.