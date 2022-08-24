International
How 24 British Rabbits Invaded Australia
CNN
–
What seemed like an innocent Christmas gift of 24 English rabbits in 1859 would become Australia’s most devastating biological invasion, according to a new study from the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
Wild rabbits are not native to Australia and are considered an invasive species. Farmers say the animals multiply quickly and destroy their crops and land, which can lead to massive soil erosion and other environmental issues.
Biological invasions are a major cause of environmental and economic disruption, the researchers write.
(And) the colonization of Australia by the European hare is one of the most iconic and devastating biological invasions in recorded history.
Using historical accounts, researchers were able to piece together genetic evidence linking this invasion to English rabbits imported in 1859 by a settler named Thomas Austin, tracing the population back to the Austins’ native England.
According to historical records, Austin started out with just 24 rabbits on his large property in Melbourne. But within three years, the animals multiplied into the thousands and continued to multiply, the researchers noted.
Our findings show that despite multiple introductions across Australia, it was a single population of English rabbits that caused this devastating biological invasion, the effects of which are still being felt today, said lead author Joel Alves, also a researcher at the University of Oxford.
That single event caused this great disaster in Australia; the fastest colonization rate for an introduced mammal ever recorded.
While Austin was not the first person to introduce rabbits to Australia, five of the animals had been on board the First Fleet of British ships that arrived in Sydney in 1788, and at least 90 more imports were made over the next 70 years, the descendants of his 24th. rabbits to dominate the continent, the study said.
And it came to the conclusion that almost all of Australia’s 200 million wild rabbits can be traced back to that fateful shipment he received in 1859.
Environmental changes may have made Australia vulnerable to invasion, researchers said. But it was the genetic makeup of a small group of wild rabbits that sparked one of the most iconic biological invasions of all time.
The researchers also studied how the rabbit population had managed to survive and thrive in Australia’s harsh desert.
Genetic analysis revealed that unlike earlier Australian rabbits, which exhibited domesticated traits such as tameness, floppy ears and ornately colored fur, the rabbits from Austin’s litter had a large amount of wild ancestry.
If animals are bred for domestication, one of the things they lack is anti-predator behavior, (which) is learned and also evolves, said study co-author Mike Letnic of the University of New South Wales.
Rabbit plague has occurred several times in parts of Australia over the decades. The continent is still struggling with its wild rabbit population today.
The report, its researchers said, demonstrated the importance of maintaining strict biosecurity in Australia.
These findings matter because biological invasions are a major threat to global biodiversity, and if you want to prevent them, you need to understand what makes them succeed, the researchers said.
(The event) serves as a reminder that the actions of a single person, or a few people, can have a devastating environmental impact.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/08/24/world/australia-feral-rabbit-invasion-origins-intl-hnk/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]