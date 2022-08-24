News headlines Global Affairs





Wednesday, August 24, 2022 – Inter Press Service UNITED NATIONS, Aug 24 (IPS) – When COVID-19 caused economic shutdowns across the globe, many analysts predicted that young people would be particularly at risk. This is because young people tend to have fewer economic assets and limited experience in the labor market.

Wednesday, August 24, 2022 – Inter Press Service STOCKHOLM, Aug 24 (IPS) – When I was a child, a friend asked me: How would you describe a tree to someone who has never seen it? I looked at the trees around us and realized that it was impossible, considering their versatility, beauty and sheer strangeness. Since that time, I have often wondered about trees, as well as worried about the indiscriminate destruction of trees and forests.

Tuesday, August 23, 2022 – Inter Press Service United Nations, Aug 23 (IPS) – Yasmine Sherif, Director of Education Cannot Wait (ECW) issued a wake-up call to the global community to support efforts to facilitate education in crisis areas. She was speaking at the United Nations at the launch of the global fund’s annual report titled We have Promises to Keep.

Tuesday, August 23, 2022 – UN news Six months after the Russian invasion, Ukraine is the scene of Europe’s biggest humanitarian crisis since World War II. Almost a third of those displaced by the conflict come from the region around the country’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, in the east. Helping those in need is dangerous work.

Tuesday, August 23, 2022 – Inter Press Service United Nations, Aug 23 (IPS) – Syrian refugee children are among the most disadvantaged in Iraq. Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, only 53 percent of Syrian refugee children of school age in the country were registered.

Tuesday, August 23, 2022 – UN news The agreement is urgently needed to restore Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) as purely civilian infrastructure and prevent a potentially catastrophic disaster amid the ongoing conflict, UN political affairs chief Rosemary DiCarlo told the Security Council on Tuesday. .

Tuesday, August 23, 2022 – UN news The trial of senior Janjaweed leader Ali Kushayb, the first prosecution launched at the request of the UN Security Council, represents a glimmer of hope for justice in Darfur, Sudan, the International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor told the chamber on Tuesday. for the matter. .

Tuesday, August 23, 2022 – UN news With the burden of cardiovascular disease, mental and neurological disorders and diabetes increasing in the region, African health ministers on Tuesday endorsed a new strategy to increase access to diagnosis, treatment and care of serious non-communicable diseases.

Tuesday, August 23, 2022 – UN news On Tuesday, Education Cannot Wait (ECW), the United Nations’ global fund for education in emergencies and protracted crises, released its Annual Results Report, which found that despite global turmoil, the fund and partners have continued to expand the response theirs.

Tuesday, August 23, 2022 – Inter Press Service ARDASHAR, Armenia, Aug 23 (IPS) – It’s those cows watching the war in the mud of rusted Soviet cars; there are those tied dogs barking near bathtubs filled with rainwater, or those cats frolicking in freedom. This is Armenia, a country of three million in the heart of the Caucasus region.

