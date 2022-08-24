International
Stocks making the biggest pre-market moves: Petco, Brinker International, Nordstrom
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:
Petco ( WOOF ) The pet products retailer missed the Street’s forecasts on both its top and bottom lines for its latest quarter and lowered its full-year outlook as it faced higher costs high. Petco shares fell 5.3% in premarket.
Brinker International (EAT) The parent company of restaurant chains Chili’s and Maggiano’s saw its shares fall 8.1% in premarket trading after it missed estimates on its quarterly earnings, hit by higher costs. It also issued a lower-than-expected outlook for the full year.
Nordstrom ( JWN ) Shares of Nordstrom fell 13.2% in premarket after the retailer lowered its full-year outlook, saying foot traffic had declined at the end of the most recent quarter and that it was working aggressively to reduce inventory levels. Nordstrom reported better-than-expected profit and revenue for its second quarter.
Toll Brothers (TOL) Toll Brothers fell 2.6% in premarket trading after the luxury homebuilder cut its shipment guidance for the year amid supply chain issues and labor shortages. For its most recent quarter, Toll Brothers reported better-than-expected earnings, but saw revenue fall short of Street forecasts.
Bed Bath & Beyond ( BBBY ) Bed Bath & Beyond rose 15.6% in premarket trading after the Wall Street Journal reported that the home goods retailer had lined up financing to shore up its liquidity.
Urban Outfitters ( URBN ) Urban Outfitters fell 2.8% in premarket after the clothing retailer reported lower-than-expected quarterly profit. Urban Outfitters saw improved sales in its stores as customer traffic increased, but also reported a decline in digital sales.
La-Z-Boy (LZB) La-Z-Boy shares rallied 6.6% ahead of the market after the furniture retailer reported a better-than-expected quarter and issued an upbeat outlook. He gave cautious comments about the potential impact of macroeconomic uncertainty.
Advance Auto Parts ( AAP ) Advance Auto Parts stumbled 6.5% in the premarket after analysts missed both top-line and bottom-line estimates for the latest quarter, as well as downgraded its outlook. The auto parts retailer said inflation and higher fuel costs had a negative effect on its do-it-yourself business during the quarter.
Intuit ( INTU ) Intuit jumped 5.8% in premarket trading after beating Street estimates for quarterly profit and revenue and issuing an upbeat forecast. The financial software provider also increased its quarterly dividend by 15% and increased its share repurchase authorization.
Farfetch ( FTCH ) Shares in the luxury e-commerce specialist rose 15.9% in premarket shares following its agreement to buy 47.5% of online fashion retailer YNAP from Switzerland’s Richemont for more than 50 million Farfetch shares.
