Myanmar: The fifth anniversary of the Rohingya crisis should mark a turning point in the quest for justice

The upcoming five-year anniversary of the Rohingya crisis should mark a turning point in the urgent drive to bring justice to the victims and hold those responsible accountable, Amnesty International said today.

On August 25, 2017, the Myanmar military began conducting violent operations against the Rohingya population in the northern state of Rakhine, which resulted in serious crimes under international law, burning entire villages and forcing hundreds of thousands to flee to Bangladesh.

This solemn anniversary is a haunting reminder that not a single senior Myanmar military official has been prosecuted for the scandalous campaign of violence against the Rohingya, said Amnesty International’s Ming Yu Hah, Deputy Regional Director for Campaigns.

Amnesty International stands in solidarity with the Rohingya people in Rakhine State and with the approximately one million refugees living across the border in Bangladesh. True justice is essential to end the spiraling cycle of impunity that has gripped Myanmar for many years.

Five years later, Rohingya in Rakhine State still lack freedom of movement and other basic rights such as access to proper food, health care and education, problems compounded by growing insecurity caused by the 2021 military coup in Myanmar. Across the border in Bangladesh, Rohingya refugees are living in limbo with no way to return safely to their homes in Myanmar and no way to live in peace in Bangladesh, where violence is on the rise in refugee camps.

We face great difficulties in the refugee camps, San thai Shin, a Rohingya refugee in Bangladesh’s Coxs Bazar camp, told Amnesty International in June. We do not know how we can ever return to our homes. We are not safe in the refugee camps or in Arakan [Rakhine State in Myanmar].

Our people are losing their lives to gang violence in refugee camps, to environmental disasters, or by undertaking dangerous attempts to migrate to other countries through deadly seas and other means.

Importantly, some international justice efforts are moving forward. In July 2022, the International Court of Justice rejected Myanmar’s objections and Decided that it has jurisdiction to continue the proceedings initiated by the Government of The Gambia against the Government of Myanmar in 2019 under the Genocide Convention.

The International Court of Justice’s decision is a vital step in ongoing efforts to hold the Myanmar government to account, Amnesty’s Ming Yu Hah said.

The International Criminal Court is also investigating crimes committed in 2016 and 2017 against the Rohingya population. Although Myanmar has not ratified the ICC Statute, the Court is examining alleged crimes committed partly on the territory of Bangladesh or other states. Amnesty International has called on the United Nations Security Council to refer the full situation in Myanmar to the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court so that an investigation can be carried out into all crimes committed in Myanmar.

An investigation into other crimes in Myanmar is also being conducted in Argentina under the principle of universal jurisdiction, which allows national authorities to investigate crimes under international law committed anywhere in the world on behalf of the international community. The case, which was filed by Burmese Rohingya Organization in the UK (BROUK)hopes to hold senior military leaders to account for alleged responsibility in crimes against the Rohingya people.

These efforts should be supported and other states should also take steps to investigate and prosecute crimes before their national courts.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations must also play a stronger, decisive and leading role in protecting the Rohingya people and pushing for accountability in Myanmar, Amnesty’s Ming Yu Hah said.

We reiterate our call for the authorities to respect and ensure the participation of the Rohingya in decisions affecting them in order to protect their human rights.

Background:

More than 740,000 Rohingya women, men and children fled the northern state of Rakhine in neighboring Bangladesh when Myanmar’s security forces launched a widespread and systematic assault on Rohingya villages in August 2017, including extrajudicial killings, destruction of property and sexual assaults. The attack came in the wake of a series of what the military claims were insurgent attacks on police posts.

Given the previous decades of violence against the Rohingya, an estimated one million Rohingya refugees now live in Bangladesh, while many of their homes in Rakhine state have been destroyed without a trace.

UN Fact-Finding Mission in Myanmar called before that Senior General Min Aung Hlaing and other senior military officials be investigated and prosecuted for war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide. Min Aung Hlaing assumed the role of Chairman of the State Administration Council after the February 2021 coup.

In a report published earlier this month, since the coup, Amnesty International documented the crackdown and arbitrary detention of those exercising their right to freedom of expression, association and peaceful assembly, as well as enforced disappearances, torture and other inhuman treatment in detention.

More than 2,000 people have reportedly been killed since the coup, and Myanmar arbitrarily executed four people after grossly unfair trials, the country’s first use of the death penalty in decades.

A report by Amnesty International published in July showed that Myanmar’s military is committing war crimes by placing banned landmines in and around villages in Kayah (Karenni) state, while a report in May showed how the military uses airstrikes and shelling as a collective form. punishment against civilians.