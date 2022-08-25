The UN treaty could help ban plastic grocery bags

Maria Ivanovanew director of Northeastern’s School of Public Policy and Urban Affairs, wants a future in which her students and their children are not immersed in plastic products and refuse.

As a member of Rwanda’s delegation to the United Nations Environment Assembly, she is helping to move the world in that direction.

In March, representatives from 175 countries gathered in Nairobi, Kenya, adopted a resolution to begin negotiations on a landmark, legally binding, cradle-to-grave international treaty to end plastic pollution by 2040.

Ivanova, who traveled to Nairobi as part of the Rwandan delegation that successfully advocated for the resolution, says the treaty will rival the Paris Agreement and Montreal Protocol in environmental importance.

This is the next big thing in the global (protection) environment, says Ivanova. This is significant.

Plastic is found in everything from grocery bags and containers to car parts and food containers, among thousands of other objects. Sometimes it seems that the synthetic product threatens to take over the planet.

Maria Ivanova, Northeastern's new director of the School of Public Policy and Urban Affairs

An estimated 9.2 billion tons of plastic waste have been generated since 1950, of which less than 10% has been recycled, according to UN

And the problem is only getting worse, says Ivanova. Plastic pollution and production is set to increase dramatically by 2060. That’s in the lifetime of our students, she says.

In November, she plans to travel to Punta del Este, Uruguay with the Rwandan delegation for the first formal negotiations on the treaty, which is scheduled to be adopted in 2024.

Ivanova, who says she was the only academic official to serve on a UN Environment Assembly delegation in March, credits Rwanda and also Peru for taking a leading role in advocating for an ambitious international approach to tackling the climate crisis. plastic pollution.

Two small states pushed the agenda forward,” says Ivanova.

She says landlocked Rwanda helped shift the discussion from a single focus on the tragedy of plastic waste in oceans and rivers to include the planet’s entire environment.

This is a problem in many countries, around the world.

Rwanda has taken steps to reverse its plastic pollution problem, banning plastic bags in 2008 and single-use plastics in 2019.

But it is not enough, says Jeanne d’Arc Mujawamariya, Minister of Environment for the Republic of Rwanda.

Unfortunately, plastic waste is still visible in downstream countries, which proves the need for global efforts towards a common goal to end plastic pollution, because this is an unacceptable burden to place on future generations. she says in a Rwandan government. Web page.

Downstream is wherever the river takes it or wherever the wind takes it, says Ivanova.

Rwanda has joined Norway to launch a High Ambition Coalition that will work with other nations to advance work on the international agreement to end plastic pollution.

Allowing the crisis to continue will result in many perverse negative consequences, says Manuel Pulgar-Vidal, Peru’s former environment minister, currently global climate and energy leader at the World Wildlife Fund.

When combined with climate change, it could move ecosystems and environmental conditions to a tipping point of no return, Pulgar-Vidal says in an email.

Maria Ivanova and Rwandan delegates at the UN meeting in Nairobi

A good example of this is ocean acidification, he says. survey from the University of Plymouth in 2020 showed that some bacterial species that potentially cause coral reef disease thrive in conditions where they are exposed to plastic and ocean acidification.

The treaty will address the life cycle of plastics, from production and use to recycling, says Ivanova. The goal is to create alternative products, just as the successful Montreal Protocol resulted in the creation of refrigerants and sprays that are less harmful to the environment to protect the ozone.

The fact that the proposed treaty is legally binding creates a level playing field for companies and corporations, who will all face the same restrictions and demands for innovative products, Ivanova says.

She says she sees a role for scientists and students at Northeastern University in developing alternative products that have similar performance but less persistent chemicals than today’s plastic products.

They do not degrade for a thousand years. They just never go away. Microplastics have been found in human blood, in the human placenta. We don’t know what this does to human health, well-being and even our survival, she says.

We here at Northeastern excel in science. Let’s think about different production methods.

Ivanova said she also wants Northeastern to be seen as a place where people go for expanded discussions on public policy, especially discussions related to science and environmental issues.

Author of a recent book, The Untold Story of the Worlds Leading Environmental Institute: UNEP at Fifty, Ivanova says she is excited to take on a public policy leadership role at Northeastern’s College of Social Sciences and Humanities.

She says she plans to use a $500,000 Carnegie Foundation grant to create a coalition of Northeastern students, staff and researchers to explore how multilateral approaches involving multiple governments can address the big issues facing the globe and create new paradigms.

What I bring is that global connection, says Ivanova.

We can produce new products, but we can also change policies and social attitudes. What drives this institution is real-world impact.”

The inclusion of Rwanda and Peru in the plastic crisis treaty process and the Marshall Islands on the eve of the Paris Agreement on climate change shows that small states can play a big role in protecting the environment, says Ivanova.

We all assume, Let the big boys deal with it, she says. But small states punch above their weight. They have moral authority.

Very few countries will say, It wasn’t Rwanda. We can’t do it.

