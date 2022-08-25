The US confirms that it has sent a response to the EU on the proposal to save the nuclear deal with Iran





“As you know, we received Iran’s comments on the EU’s proposed final text through the EU. Our review of those comments is now complete. We have responded to the EU today,” the Department’s spokesman said in a statement. of State Ned Price.

He did not elaborate on the response, but the US is not expected to accept what Iran has presented without seeking changes and further negotiations.

US officials had expressed some optimism about recent efforts to revive the nuclear deal, which the US left in 2018 during the Trump administration and which Tehran has increasingly violated since then. However, they have emphasized that gaps remain between the two parties.

It is also expected to face significant domestic opposition from lawmakers in the US Congress and has been denounced by Israel, whose prime minister said it would “act to prevent Iran from becoming a nuclear state”. The negotiations on the nuclear deal are also set against a backdrop of ongoing concerns about threats from Iranian and Iranian-backed military groups.

EU spokeswoman Nabila Massrali confirmed that they had “taken the US response and passed it on to Iran”. Earlier on Wednesday, a spokesman for Iran’s Foreign Ministry said they had received the US response through the EU and “careful study of the US side’s views has begun”. “Iran will share its comments with the coordinator after the review is completed,” Nasser Kanaani said, according to a statement from the Iranian Foreign Ministry. The US response came more than a week after Iran sent its response to what EU chief diplomat Josep Borrell called “a final text” to restore the nuclear deal. Borrell said on Monday that the Iranian response was “reasonable”. Price on Monday said the U.S. government had been working “as quickly as we could, as methodically as we could and as carefully as we could to make sure our response was complete,” noting that it was “considering the Iranian response.” Biden administration officials have claimed that Tehran dropped a number of demands that were in earlier drafts of the text aimed at restoring the 2015 deal, including a demand that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) be delisted as a foreign organization. terrorist. Still issues to resolve However, US officials have indicated there are issues that still need to be resolved before the US agrees to rejoin the deal — formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). Iran has increasingly violated its commitments to the deal and ramped up its nuclear program following the US withdrawal. “We’ve said all along that if Iran were prepared to re-enter the JCPOA and if it were willing to drop demands that are extraneous to the JCPOA, that means the demands that Iran previously made that are not nothing. with the Iran deal, then we would be prepared on a reciprocal basis to re-enter the Iran deal,” Price said Wednesday morning in an interview on CNN’s “New Day.” “We’re closer today, but we’re not there yet,” he said. The US sent its response to the EU a day after Israeli national security adviser Eyal Hulata met his counterpart Jake Sullivan in Washington. On Wednesday, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid reiterated his country’s opposition to “this deal, because it is a bad deal.” Lapid called on the US and other parties to the agreement to walk away from the negotiations and claimed that “negotiators are willing to make concessions”. “We have made it clear to everyone: if an agreement is signed, it does not bind Israel. We will act to prevent Iran from becoming a nuclear state,” he said during a press conference in Jerusalem. Biden administration officials have denied making any concessions to Tehran and have argued that restarting the deal is the best way to prevent Iran from ever getting a nuclear weapon. A senior administration official said that in the event of a full reciprocity of the agreement, a number of restrictions would come into effect. They include a ban on Iran “enriching and stockpiling uranium above very limited levels,” removing “thousands of advanced centrifuges … including all centrifuges being enriched at the fortified underground facility at Fordow,” and “a ban on reprocessing and redesigning a reactor that could otherwise be used to produce weapons-grade plutonium.” “Strict limits on Iranian enrichment will mean that even if Iran leaves the deal to pursue a nuclear weapon, it would take at least six months to do so,” the official said. “In addition to the nuclear restrictions that Iran will have to comply with, the IAEA will again be able to implement the most comprehensive inspection regime ever negotiated, allowing it to detect any Iranian efforts to covertly pursue a nuclear weapon ,” they added. “Most of this international monitoring would remain in place indefinitely.”

CNN’s Hadas Gold, Emmet Lyons and Natasha Bertrand contributed reporting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/08/24/politics/us-response-iran-nuclear-deal/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos