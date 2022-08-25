Passengers describe ‘horrendous’ evacuation from Channel Tunnel

London (CNN) Passengers traveling from France to England were evacuated from a Eurotunnel train under the English Channel on Tuesday before being stranded for hours.

“A train has broken down in the tunnel and we are in the process of transferring customers to a separate passenger shuttle through the service tunnel, back to our Folkestone terminal,” Eurotunnel. posted on Twitter late Tuesday UK time. “We sincerely apologize for this inconvenience.”

Eurotunnel Le Shuttle runs trains carrying passenger and freight vehicles through a tunnel between England and France.

The deterioration affected the 15:50 local time service from Calais, France, to Folkestone, England, which was carrying hundreds of people as well as several dogs, news agency PA Media reported.

Passenger Michael Harrison told PA about the disturbing experience.

“We boarded the 15:50 crossing, about 10 minutes the lights went out and the train stopped. We were told they had to investigate a problem with the wheels,” he said.

“It took about an hour and a half for them to investigate and obviously they didn’t find anything. They reset things and left in another five minutes,” Harrison added. “It happened again at which point we waited another couple of hours to decide they couldn’t see a problem but had to evacuate the train to another train.”

Passengers were then evacuated through the emergency connection tunnel to the service tunnel, walking for about 10 minutes until they reached another train, Harrison told the PA.

Further problems with the replacement train meant passengers finally arrived in the UK six hours after boarding, he added.

The Eurotunnel Le Shuttle service usually takes 35 minutes to make the journey between Folkestone and Calais.

A second passenger told the PA that “some people were worried that they were down in the service tunnel, it’s a bit of a strange place. We were stuck there for at least five hours.”

Fellow passenger Kate Scott said temperatures in the tunnel were a problem.

“It was hot, there was no air conditioning, they gave water, but we didn’t really know what was going on,” she said.

Sarah Fellows, 37, told the PA that “the service tunnel was horrible”.

“It was like a disaster movie. You were just walking in the abyss not knowing what was going on. We all had to stand under the sea in this huge line,” she said.

“There was a woman crying in the tunnel, another woman having a panic attack who was traveling alone,” Fellows added. “They expected really old people to walk a mile in the middle of an undersea tunnel.”

“I was panicking at one point and the Border Force told us the tunnel had been evacuated one other time in the last 17 years, not recently,” she said.

The issue also had negative effects on subsequent services.

“Due to the early train fault, we advise you not to travel to the terminal tonight,” Eurotunnel said in another. I tweet late Tuesday. “Please arrive after 6am tomorrow.”

On Wednesday morning, the company said trains were running again. “After yesterday’s incident, we have returned to the normal operation of services”, the announcement states posted on Twitter

The Channel Tunnel revolutionized travel between the UK and mainland Europe when it opened in May 1994, making the journey much faster than the equivalent ferry route.

It had been discussed for more than 180 years before British and French workers broke out and started digging at each other in 1988.

It took 13,000 workers six years to build the 31.4-mile tunnel, 23.5 miles of which was under the sea, making it the longest of its kind in the world.