Holding Russia accountable for war crimes in Ukraine





It was the beginning of spring in Buça. Cherry blossoms fell on the road like white stars. Tulips, red as blood, lined the gardens. Most of the houses, even those where the Russian tanks had driven right through the flower beds, were adorned with rows of tulips in vivid colors, red, yellow, white. Flowers exploded all over Buca. I heard birdsong. In another world, another time, it was quiet here. echo of death,

Signs of Life Years ago, this small town was a summer place where people from Kiev had dachas. Today the road to Buçë is a wartime road. You leave Kiev, passing the shuttered Antonov aircraft factory, then rusted tank traps and sandbags. You come to Irpin, with the blown-up bridge where civilians tried to cross under sniper and tank fire. You see the destroyed railway stations. Then you arrive. Bucha became a commuter town, where those who couldn’t afford city prices built Soviet-style apartment blocks and small, pretty, pastel houses with neat square gardens and iron gates. Now this is a place that reeks of death. Bad things happened here. According to Amnesty International, those things included torture. Extrajudicial killing (killing without legal authorization). Indiscriminate shelling of houses. For weeks, bodies lay on the streets, in basements, in fields, in mass graves. At the cemetery, I sat under a sprawling birch tree talking to Vladyslav Mynchenko, a volunteer gravedigger, who told me how, after the Russians left, they first placed hundreds of bodies in a mass grave behind the main church, St. Andrew’s , with its giant golden dome. Then we continued to find other bodies, he said. That’s how we started bringing them here. Many of them had not yet been identified. Someone in Buça told me that when they went to collect the corpse apartments, near the wells, there weren’t enough body bags on the street, so they used black trash can clothing. It was spring in Bucha. Cherry blossoms fell on the road like white stars. Tulips, red as blood, lined the gardens. However, life returns, even in the most haunted places. And it’s going back to Bucha in slow motion. After all, life must return after the war: Bosnian schools opened in Srebrenica after the 1995 genocide. In Rwanda, where more than 800,000 civilians, mostly Tutsi, were massacred in the spring of 1994, farms were replenished and soon coffee and corn grew, even after so much blood was shed on the same land. A little more than a month after the withdrawal of the Russians, the cleaning of Buca had begun. People were returning to crumbling pastel houses, where flowers burst over the front gates. The supermarket was full of people carrying baskets of produce, milk and cheese. I didn’t encounter many smiles or interactions: people rushed through the corridors and looked at each other sadly or shook their heads saying you did it too. Cafes were opening. Internet service was ready to be restored. In St. Andrew’s, Father Andrew welcomed visiting European parliamentarians who had come to see the images of the crimes. University of Michigan sociology professor Genevive Zubrzycki, who directs the Weiser Center for Europe and Eurasia, told me that just as Auschwitz has become shorthand for the horrors of the Holocaust, years from now Bucha will be evoked as a symbol for Ukrainians. war. Father Andrew pulled up a video on his phone from February 26. It showed smoke rising over his church in the early days of the war. Before what we knew would happen, he said. We talked about God and free will, about how the Russian Orthodox Church sanctioned Putin’s killing spree. It is difficult to understand how Patriarch Kirill of Moscow could authorize this. If he were a real patriarch, he would speak like a father to the children. He did not see the people [of Bucha] as a people he saw us as a territory to conquer.

