Jail will be tough for former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak: Anwar Ibrahim
The prison will be a stark contrast to former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak’s seven-star hotel lifestyle as Malaysia begins to find “closure” from the scandal that rocked the country for years, Malaysia’s opposition leader said. , Anwar Ibrahim.
Najib, who was accused of his role in embezzling billions of dollars from Malaysian sovereign wealth fund 1MDB, lost his appeal against his prison sentence on Monday.
Malaysia’s highest court upheld his 12-year prison sentence, which began at Kajang Prison, south of the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur, on Tuesday.
“I think this is a good start. And it reforms and makes Malaysia mature as a vibrant democracy with strong institutions,” Anwar told CNBC’s “Squawk Box Asia” on Tuesday.
“Political leaders, political elites who continue to torture without [sic] impunity, they think they are invincible and above the law, [but] Now the message is very clear,” he said. [the people]who decided, that’s why we have to continue”.
A crime refers to a fraudulent or dishonest act or scheme.
Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak arrives at the federal court in Putrajaya on August 15, 2022. The country’s highest court upheld his 12-year jail sentence, which began at Kajang Prison, south of the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur. Tuesday.
Mohd Rasfan Afp | Getty Images
He urged Malaysians to vote for “incorruptible” leaders when they go to the elections. Malaysia must call elections by September 2023.
Najib was at the center of the scandal which has been called the world’s biggest case of kleptocracy along with the alleged mastermind of the scam, Malaysian businessman Jho Low and Goldman Sachs bankers.
About $700 million was allegedly transferred to Najib’s accounts, and losses from 1MDB reportedly exceeded $4 billion. Najib continues to deny any wrongdoing.
Anwar himself was at the center of various political feuds. He was the country’s deputy prime minister in the 1990s and was controversially ousted by then-prime minister Mahathir Mohamad before being jailed for sodomy and corruption.
His conviction was overturned and he was released in 2004. He was jailed again for sodomy in 2014 before receiving a royal pardon in 2018 and being released.
Anwar said Najib would have better prison conditions than he himself had in the 1990s, when he was denied books or family visits, but jail would be difficult for the former prime minister, the first in the country to be jailed.
“From what I understand from my senior colleagues, the prison officers, he will be given somewhat better treatment, he will be given some facilities,” he told CNBC.
“But still, prison is not a bed of roses, it is difficult, especially compared to his current lifestyle in a seven-star hotel, you will have to experience something difficult and difficult.”
Najib and his wife Rosmah Mansor were accused of living a lavish lifestyle at the expense of 1MDB. Court hearings revealed they spent thousands of dollars on hotels and expensive jewelry.
Any attempt by Najib to challenge his sentence through further reviews will be difficult, Anwar said, referring to his earlier failed attempts.
Najib may also try for a pardon from the Malaysian king, but given the financial size of the 1MDB scandal, it may be a difficult road, Anwar added.
It is important that the Malaysian authorities continue to pursue justice in this scandal, including recovering funds stolen from the public purse, Anwar said, when asked if others in the case, such as businessman Low and Najib’s wife Rosmah, should also face justice.
In 2018, Malaysian police raided the homes of Najib and Rosmah as part of the 1MDB investigation and found 284 boxes containing luxury handbags and 72 bags filled with jewellery, money, watches and other valuables.
Anwar also said it was unlikely that Najib would be able to rally support or influence the outcome of future elections behind bars.
So far, those who supported him as seen in court on Monday during his court appearance were mostly from his constituencies, Anwar said.
