News of August 24, 2022 Russia-Ukraine





The threat of nuclear disaster has lingered for monthsRussiansThe half-year war in Ukraine. Those fears were renewed in the past two weeks as bombing intensified around the massive Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe’s largest, which has been under Russian control since March. The attacks on the complex, which have been added to combat explosions in southern Ukraine, have raised concerns about the specter of nuclear catastrophe, leadingProtector of the United Nationsand world leaders to demand that a mission be allowed to visit the country and assess the damage. There has been a flurry of accusations made by each side about security and military actions in and around the plant. The lack of independent access to the plant makes it impossible to verify what is happening there. Over the past month, a number of rockets and projectiles have fallen on the plant’s grounds, according to satellite images analyzed by CNN. So how real is the danger posed by fighting? Nuclear experts are keen to tone down some of the more alarming warnings, explaining that the main threat is closer to the plant itself and does not warrant Europe-wide alarms. Experts are particularly wary of any comparisons with the 1986 Chernobyl disaster, a repeat of which is highly unlikely, they said. It is unlikely that this power plant will be damaged, Leon Cizelj, president of the European Nuclear Society, told CNN. In the highly unlikely event that it is, the radioactive problem will mostly affect Ukrainians living nearby, rather than spreading across Eastern Europe as was the case with Chernobyl, he said. Russia’s invasion raised fears about nuclear security early in the war In late February and March, Russia’s occupation of Chernobyl in northern Ukraine sparked fears that security standards inside the exclusion zone could be compromised. During the first week of the war, the plant and the territory around it fell into the hands of Russian troops. They were withdrawn on March 31, according to Ukraine’s nuclear operator. Ukraine’s government said Russian forces had looted and destroyed a laboratory near the abandoned nuclear power plant, which was used to monitor radioactive waste.

