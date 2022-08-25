Rohingya crisis five years on: Joint statement from embassies and high commissions in Dhaka





Today, five years later, we reflect on the horrific events of August and September 2017 that forced some 800,000 Rohingya to flee their homes in Myanmar to seek refuge in Bangladesh. We acknowledge the extraordinary resilience and courage of the Rohingya in the face of displacement. We are deeply grateful to the Government of Bangladesh and the people of Bangladesh for their generosity and continued hosting of Rohingya refugees. We continue to raise the plight of the Rohingya on the international stage and seek a solution to the crisis that allows for the voluntary, safe, dignified and sustainable return of the Rohingya to their communities in Rakhine State, Myanmar, as soon as they allow it the conditions. We note with concern reports of escalating violence and gross human rights violations throughout Myanmar by the Myanmar military. We call for an end to the culture of impunity in Myanmar and reiterate our commitment to international accountability initiatives for the horrific acts committed against the Rohingya. Our countries have imposed sanctions on several individuals responsible for serious human rights violations against the Rohingya. We will also continue to push for a solution to the political and humanitarian crisis in Myanmar caused by the February 2021 military coup, a solution that must include the Rohingya. We will continue to work together with the Government of Bangladesh, the UN and international and national partners to ensure that Rohingya refugees receive humanitarian assistance, protection and education. We underscore the importance of the Rohingya’s ability to live safe, purposeful and dignified lives while they are in Bangladesh and support efforts to prepare them to return to Myanmar as soon as conditions permit. We also continue to support the local communities in Coxs Bazar who are hosting the refugee population. Five years later, the international community stands firm in solidarity in its support for the Rohingya and Bangladesh. We will continue to pursue a long-term solution to the crisis and its causes. Signatories Australian High Commission, Bangladesh

British High Commission in Bangladesh

Canadian High Commission in Bangladesh

Embassy of Denmark in Bangladesh

Delegation of the European Union to Bangladesh

Embassy of France in Bangladesh

German Embassy in Bangladesh

Embassy of Italy in Bangladesh

Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Bangladesh

Royal Norwegian Embassy in Bangladesh

Embassy of Spain in Bangladesh

Embassy of Sweden in Bangladesh

Embassy of Switzerland in Bangladesh

Embassy of the United States of America in Bangladesh Further information British High Commission Dhaka



United Nations Road



baridhara



Dhaka – 1212



bangladesh Email: [email protected] Follow the British High Commissioner to Bangladesh on Twitter: @RCDicksonUK Follow the British High Commission Dhaka at I tweet, Facebook, Instagram AND Linkedin

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/rohingya-crisis-five-years-on-joint-statement-by-embassies-and-high-commissions-in-dhaka The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos