Russia’s influence at stake as voters head to the polls

Angolan President Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco (L) speaks with Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow April 4, 2019. Lourenco’s MPLA has long maintained close ties with Russia.

Russia’s long-standing ties to the southern African nation of Angola could be at risk as the Moscow-friendly government faces its toughest electoral test in decades.

The ruling left-wing MPLA (People’s Movement for the Liberation of Angola) has been in power for nearly five decades since the oil-rich country gained independence from Portugal in 1975.

On Wednesday, however, the party faces what analysts believe are its toughest elections yet, as opposition parties, mainly the former rebel movement UNITA (National Union for the General Independence of Angola) capitalize on widespread discontent. driven by high levels of poverty and unemployment. .

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the end of Angola’s civil war, which raged for 27 years until UNITA’s original leader, Jonas Savimbi, was killed in action.

However, the country’s control of its vast oil and mineral reserves has not brought the widespread prosperity that many of its population had hoped for in the two decades of peace that followed, and many in rural areas have felt increasingly left out. after.

The trappings of Cold War history and proxy politics are deeply rooted in Angola, one of the largest economies in sub-Saharan Africa and the second largest oil producer.

“UNITA was the second largest recipient of US covert aid during the Cold War, after the Afghan Mujahideen. That ended in 1993, but UNITA maintained its pro-Western stance,” said Alex Vines, head of the Africa Program at Chatham House.

Meanwhile, the MPLA was a Cold War proxy for Moscow and has maintained close ties to the Kremlin throughout its tenure.

Under current President Joao Lourenco, who succeeded 38-year-old predecessor Jose Eduardo dos Santos in 2017, the MPLA has diversified its foreign relations and opened the country to the West.