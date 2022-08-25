International
Russia’s influence at stake as voters head to the polls
Angolan President Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco (L) speaks with Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow April 4, 2019. Lourenco’s MPLA has long maintained close ties with Russia.
ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Russia’s long-standing ties to the southern African nation of Angola could be at risk as the Moscow-friendly government faces its toughest electoral test in decades.
The ruling left-wing MPLA (People’s Movement for the Liberation of Angola) has been in power for nearly five decades since the oil-rich country gained independence from Portugal in 1975.
On Wednesday, however, the party faces what analysts believe are its toughest elections yet, as opposition parties, mainly the former rebel movement UNITA (National Union for the General Independence of Angola) capitalize on widespread discontent. driven by high levels of poverty and unemployment. .
This year marks the 20th anniversary of the end of Angola’s civil war, which raged for 27 years until UNITA’s original leader, Jonas Savimbi, was killed in action.
However, the country’s control of its vast oil and mineral reserves has not brought the widespread prosperity that many of its population had hoped for in the two decades of peace that followed, and many in rural areas have felt increasingly left out. after.
The trappings of Cold War history and proxy politics are deeply rooted in Angola, one of the largest economies in sub-Saharan Africa and the second largest oil producer.
“UNITA was the second largest recipient of US covert aid during the Cold War, after the Afghan Mujahideen. That ended in 1993, but UNITA maintained its pro-Western stance,” said Alex Vines, head of the Africa Program at Chatham House.
Meanwhile, the MPLA was a Cold War proxy for Moscow and has maintained close ties to the Kremlin throughout its tenure.
Under current President Joao Lourenco, who succeeded 38-year-old predecessor Jose Eduardo dos Santos in 2017, the MPLA has diversified its foreign relations and opened the country to the West.
LUANDA, Angola – August 20, 2022: Joao Lourenco, President of Angola and presidential candidate of the Popular Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA) delivers a speech during a campaign rally. The MPLA faces its toughest electoral test in nearly 50 years.
JULIO PACHECO NTELA/AFP via Getty Images
Vines noted that while Russia is important for defense and diamond mining with mining group Alrosa, maintaining a strong presence in Angola, China’s influence is much deeper. After the invasion of Ukraine, the government has also deepened engagements with Western energy giants, notably Italy’s Eni and France’s TotalEnergies.
Angola is set to open negotiations with the European Union for a trade deal later this year, Reuters reported earlier this month. Such a deal is expected to help Angola expand its export base further beyond oil and aid EU efforts to diversify its fuel supply in light of the war in Ukraine.
Lourenco has also overseen an improved bilateral relationship with the US and has an estate in Maryland.
However, Lourenco’s government abstained from a UN resolution condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine earlier this year, while UNITA has been vocal in its opposition to Moscow.
UNITA leader Adalberto Costa Junior has traveled to Washington and Brussels in recent months to forge ties with Western powers ahead of Wednesday’s election.
The MPLA is likely to win, but the tides are turning
The MPLA went into Wednesday’s vote ahead in the polls, but many of the country’s large under-25 population are voting for the first time and have been increasingly drawn to the platform of UNITA and its coalition allies in recent years. , fueled by anger at a lack of economic opportunity.
“The MPLA is very likely to prevail, but the main question is whether they will lose their absolute majority. This is crucial under Angolan law, as laws can be challenged by the opposition if the majority is below 60 percent,” Vines told CNBC. email from Mozambique on Wednesday.
Eric Humphery-Smith, senior Africa analyst at risk consultancy Verisk Maplecroft, agreed that the MPLA is at a disadvantage against Costa Junior’s UNITA and the opposition coalition, but suggested that this could be just the beginning of an upheaval largest in Angola.
LUANDA, Angola – May 21, 2022: Adalberto Costa Jnior, leader of the Angolan opposition party UNITA (National Union for the Total Independence of Angola) addresses supporters during a political rally. Costa has openly criticized the Russian invasion of Ukraine and sought ties with Western leaders.
JULIO PACHECO NTELA/AFP via Getty Images
“As with other national liberation movements that remain in power in southern Africa, their decline will continue to happen gradually, then suddenly,” Humphery-Smith said.
UNITA has brought a combination of opposition movements called the FPU (United Patriotic Front) together under the leadership of Costa and attracted an increasingly diverse support base.
“The MPLA’s attempts to divide and conquer the opposition have largely failed and the dream team assembled by Adalberto Costa Jnior is definitely a force to be reckoned with,” said Humphery-Smith.
“The FPU platform has assembled politicians of proven pedigree who can muster the large number of voters required to compete with the MPLA.”
