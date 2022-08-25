Ottawa begins new push to counter Russian disinformation: Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unveiled plans to create a special task force focused on countering Russian disinformation and propaganda on Tuesday, as Ukrainians prepared to mark the six-month anniversary of Moscow’s occupation of their country. The prime minister announced the new initiative as part of a package of new Canadian measures designed to support Ukraine and punish Russia for launching a war that has killed tens of thousands and whose effects are being felt around the world. Canada is also imposing sanctions on 62 other people, including what the government described as several Russian regional governors and their families, as well as a Russian company whose products include anti-drone equipment. Get daily news from National Observer of Canada Ottawa is also planning to spend nearly $4 million on two projects to strengthen Ukraine’s military and police services, including training to help Ukrainian police better handle cases involving sexual trauma, as well as mental health programs. Trudeau unveiled the package during a special meeting of leaders from countries that have supported Ukraine since Russian forces first crossed into the country on February 24, setting off Europe’s biggest conflict since World War II.

Conceived to discuss Russia’s illegal annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in 2014, the meeting also came as Ukrainians prepared to mark on Wednesday the anniversary of their country’s independence from the Soviet Union in 1991. Appearing via video link from Toronto alongside German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who is in the middle of a three-day visit to Canada, Trudeau accused Russia of falsely blaming Western sanctions for escalating food prices and shortages around the world. . While Russian officials have blamed sanctions imposed in response to its invasion of Ukraine for the food crisis, Canada and its allies say Moscow is responsible for cutting off critical Ukrainian food production and exports.

“I want to repeat once again that there are no sanctions for food. “When the Russian regime blames sanctions for the food crisis around the world, they are engaging in disinformation,” Trudeau said. “We must continue to fight Russian disinformation. That is why Canada will establish a dedicated team to help increase our capacity to monitor and detect Russian and other state-sponsored disinformation.” Ottawa to launch new efforts to counter Russian #disinformation: @JustinTrudeau. #CDNPoli #Invasion of Ukraine #Russia The prime minister did not elaborate further in his brief speech at the meeting, whose participants included Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and his office referred questions to Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly’s office. Joly’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The government has previously enlisted various federal departments and agencies, including the Defense Department and the Communications Security Establishment, to publicly announce what it considers Russian disinformation and propaganda.

Scholz echoed Trudeau’s assertion that Russia’s invasion “was responsible for worsening food security, with serious implications for people around the world,” even as the German leader reiterated his country’s continued support for Ukraine. Meanwhile, a sense of fear deepened in Ukraine on Tuesday amid warnings that Russia may try to disrupt the country’s Independence Day celebrations and mark the six-month mark of the war with intensified attacks. The US stepped up concern with a security alert citing “information that Russia is stepping up efforts to launch attacks against Ukrainian civilian infrastructure and government facilities in the coming days.”