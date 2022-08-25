Germany adopts rules to reduce heating and lights this winter





BERLIN, Aug 24 (Reuters) – Germany’s public buildings will become colder and streets darker this winter under energy-saving measures approved by the cabinet on Wednesday as part of efforts to protect the country’s gas reserves to compensate for withheld supplies from Russia. Russian gas giant Gazprom ( GAZP.MM ) has cut gas flows to Germany via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to 20% of capacity, citing technical issues. Berlin has called this action politically motivated, given Europe’s sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. Read more With the upcoming rules, the German government hopes to reduce gas use by around 2%. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Sign up “In general, the measures save energy. However, not to the extent that we can sit back and say: ‘This will be done now,'” Economy Minister Robert Habeck told reporters after the cabinet meeting in Berlin. The measures could save private households, companies and the public sector about 10.8 billion euros ($10.7 billion) in total over the next two years, Habeck’s ministry said. From September 1, public buildings – with the exception of social institutions such as hospitals – will be heated to 19 degrees Celsius, and the heating can be turned off entirely in corridors and halls. Meanwhile, buildings and monuments will no longer be illuminated for purely aesthetic purposes, and businesses may be prohibited from keeping their shop windows illuminated at night. The heating of private swimming pools is also prohibited. The cabinet also approved legislation on Wednesday to prioritize energy transport on part of the country’s rail networks. Read more It follows weeks of critically low water levels in the Rhine River, which has disrupted logistics and added to Germany’s energy headache as the industry temporarily switches to more coal and oil due to a lack of Russian energy imports. . Read more Alongside the new energy-saving measures, Germany is also working to set up two liquefied natural gas terminals on the North Sea coast to help boost gas storage for the winter months. Read more ($1 = 10068 euros) Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Sign up Reporting by Rachel More, Miranda Murray and Vera Eckert; editing by Matthias Williams and Hugh Lawson Our standards: Thomson Reuters Fiduciary Principles.

