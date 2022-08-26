International
RANGE: 1H Jet and Turboprop Deliveries Climb
General aviation aircraft billings rose more than 5 percent to $9.1 billion from $8.6 billion, while business jet deliveries rose nearly 10 percent in the first half of 2022 compared to the same period last year, according to statistics from the Association of General Aviation Manufacturers. RANGE).
OEMs delivered 289 business jets in the first half of the year, paced by Textron Aviation, which bettered its previous total with 15 additional aircraft deliveries that equates to a 20 percent year-over-year increase. Wichita Airlines delivered eight more Citation Latitudes than in the first half of last year. Cirrus also increased its SF50 Vision Jet single-engine production by seven over the past year, for a total of 30, and Honda Aircraft added four units to its 2021 total.
European manufacturers also showed improvement. Dassault more than doubled its production in the first half of the year. The French airline did not disclose the types of the 14 planes it delivered in the first six months of 2022, but they represented a 133 percent increase compared to the previous first half. Pilatus delivered 19 of its PC-24 light aircraft during the first six months of 2022 compared with 15 a year earlier.
Bombardier delivered five fewer of its Global family, resulting in an 11 percent reduction overall. The Canadian OEM ended Learjet production earlier this year, with the last three planes rolling off the assembly line.
Savannah-based Gulfstream upgraded its G280 super-midsize by three during the first six months of this year, but among its large-cabin jets, it was five units short of last year’s pace for a total of 47 deliveries. Embraer saw four fewer aircraft deliveries compared to the first half of 2021, a 12 percent drop.
Turboprop
The turboprop market saw an increase of 11.8 percent compared to the first half of 2021. The top-of-the-line and pressurized segment saw only one additional delivery out of a total of 95 aircraft in the first half of 2021.
Textron increased production of its King Airs, delivering seven more twin-engine aircraft than a year ago, while Oregon-based Epic Aircraft increased production of its single-engine E1000GX, delivering six in the first half of 2022 compared to on just one E1000 during the first six months of last year. Pilatus remained almost static in its PC-12s, delivering just one more this year than in the first half of 2021. Piper also increased deliveries of its three-unit M500 and M600 turbo engines, and the Italian airline Piaggio delivered its first P.180 Avanti Evo in as many months during the first half of this year.
Daher, which switched from the TBM 940 to the TBM 960, was the only top-tier turboprop maker to see its delivery totals drop as it ramped up production of the new model. France-based manufacturer Tarbes delivered 21 TBM 940s in the first half of 2021, but only five of the subsequent TBM 960s in the same period this year.
Rotorcraft
Deliveries of turbine-powered helicopters remained virtually static with 257 delivered in the first half of this year representing just two fewer than in the first six months of 2021, a drop of less than one percent. Robinson Helicopter increased its R66 production to 47 from 42, while Leonardo delivered 43 helicopters in the first half of the year, adding one to its tally from last year. Sikorsky delivered two S-92s, an upgrade from one in the first half of 2021.
Airbus Helicopters and Bell were both off their totals compared to the first half of last year, by one and eight units respectively. In the case of the latter, the 407GXi saw six fewer deliveries this year.
Piston-engine aircraft also increased by 9.4 percent compared to the 1-6-2021 total, rising from 583 units delivered to 638 during the first six months of this year.
“Since the initial setbacks of the pandemic, we have seen some segments make strides with incremental additions and high rates of operations, while others are still working diligently to navigate the road to recovery,” said the president and CEO. of GAMA Pete Bunce. “Despite supply chain and workforce issues, our industry continues to thrive and is strategically positioned for the future, which is a true testament to our strength and resilience.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ainonline.com/aviation-news/business-aviation/2022-08-25/gama-1h-jet-and-turboprop-deliveries-climb
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]