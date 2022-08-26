RANGE: 1H Jet and Turboprop Deliveries Climb

General aviation aircraft billings rose more than 5 percent to $9.1 billion from $8.6 billion, while business jet deliveries rose nearly 10 percent in the first half of 2022 compared to the same period last year, according to statistics from the Association of General Aviation Manufacturers. RANGE).

OEMs delivered 289 business jets in the first half of the year, paced by Textron Aviation, which bettered its previous total with 15 additional aircraft deliveries that equates to a 20 percent year-over-year increase. Wichita Airlines delivered eight more Citation Latitudes than in the first half of last year. Cirrus also increased its SF50 Vision Jet single-engine production by seven over the past year, for a total of 30, and Honda Aircraft added four units to its 2021 total.

European manufacturers also showed improvement. Dassault more than doubled its production in the first half of the year. The French airline did not disclose the types of the 14 planes it delivered in the first six months of 2022, but they represented a 133 percent increase compared to the previous first half. Pilatus delivered 19 of its PC-24 light aircraft during the first six months of 2022 compared with 15 a year earlier.

Bombardier delivered five fewer of its Global family, resulting in an 11 percent reduction overall. The Canadian OEM ended Learjet production earlier this year, with the last three planes rolling off the assembly line.

Savannah-based Gulfstream upgraded its G280 super-midsize by three during the first six months of this year, but among its large-cabin jets, it was five units short of last year’s pace for a total of 47 deliveries. Embraer saw four fewer aircraft deliveries compared to the first half of 2021, a 12 percent drop.

Turboprop

The turboprop market saw an increase of 11.8 percent compared to the first half of 2021. The top-of-the-line and pressurized segment saw only one additional delivery out of a total of 95 aircraft in the first half of 2021.

Textron increased production of its King Airs, delivering seven more twin-engine aircraft than a year ago, while Oregon-based Epic Aircraft increased production of its single-engine E1000GX, delivering six in the first half of 2022 compared to on just one E1000 during the first six months of last year. Pilatus remained almost static in its PC-12s, delivering just one more this year than in the first half of 2021. Piper also increased deliveries of its three-unit M500 and M600 turbo engines, and the Italian airline Piaggio delivered its first P.180 Avanti Evo in as many months during the first half of this year.

Daher, which switched from the TBM 940 to the TBM 960, was the only top-tier turboprop maker to see its delivery totals drop as it ramped up production of the new model. France-based manufacturer Tarbes delivered 21 TBM 940s in the first half of 2021, but only five of the subsequent TBM 960s in the same period this year.

Rotorcraft

Deliveries of turbine-powered helicopters remained virtually static with 257 delivered in the first half of this year representing just two fewer than in the first six months of 2021, a drop of less than one percent. Robinson Helicopter increased its R66 production to 47 from 42, while Leonardo delivered 43 helicopters in the first half of the year, adding one to its tally from last year. Sikorsky delivered two S-92s, an upgrade from one in the first half of 2021.

Airbus Helicopters and Bell were both off their totals compared to the first half of last year, by one and eight units respectively. In the case of the latter, the 407GXi saw six fewer deliveries this year.

Piston-engine aircraft also increased by 9.4 percent compared to the 1-6-2021 total, rising from 583 units delivered to 638 during the first six months of this year.

“Since the initial setbacks of the pandemic, we have seen some segments make strides with incremental additions and high rates of operations, while others are still working diligently to navigate the road to recovery,” said the president and CEO. of GAMA Pete Bunce. “Despite supply chain and workforce issues, our industry continues to thrive and is strategically positioned for the future, which is a true testament to our strength and resilience.”