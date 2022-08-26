The Cronkite Humphrey Fellowship welcomes a new group of international professionals

College deans are administrators by definition, but they are educators first who decided earlier in their careers to move into academic leadership.

While many knew what they were getting into, other potential leaders may not be aware of the opportunities and challenges associated with such a path, says Dean. Cynthia Lietz of Watts College of Public Service and Community Solutions. Lietz created the Deans Fellowship program this fall to create a stronger pipeline to leadership positions for faculty members seeking to learn more about serving in college administration.



Associate Professor Angel Molina of the ASU School of Public Affairs is the first Dean’s Fellow in the Watts College of Public Service and Community Solutions. Photo courtesy ASU

Download the full image



Faculty members selected for the fellowship will demonstrate a commitment to the college’s mission as well as an interest in leadership, Lietz says.

They need not have demonstrated experience. This is for those who have had little or no exposure already, she says.

For the inaugural fellow, Lietz said she chose a mid-career Watts College professor who will spend the next nine months becoming better oriented and informed about what leadership looks like from an everyday perspective.

During the fall semester, Docent Angel Molina of School of Public Relations will shadow the colleges’ executive leadership team and learn about many leadership roles and responsibilities, says Lietz. In the spring semester, Molina will manage two to three projects to help further the colleges’ mission to build more vibrant, healthy and equitable communities.

Dr. Molina is a talented faculty member who aspires to move into management as he progresses in his career. He is interested and open to learning more about leadership, committed to the college’s mission and passionate about equity and inclusion, Lietz says. All these things will be expected from the future companions. I’m excited to work collaboratively with him this year as we develop the program together.

Lietz says that as Molina serves on this fellowship, she will learn ways to better structure the pilot program in the future, when other mid-career faculty from across the college have the opportunity to apply for the fellowship.

Molina said higher education administration is something he’s always wanted to learn more about.

It has always fascinated me, not from a research perspective, but from a practical perspective, he says. I’ve always thought about how I might want to contribute in that way.

Molina said that while at ASU he has had several opportunities to interact with college leadership, mostly in service opportunities in areas such as inclusion.

Going from faculty to administrator is a grounding experience, Molina says.

Ideally it’s a chance to develop a soft base so that when the opportunity comes in my career to go into administration, I’ll be better positioned to hit the ground running, he says. I will have more perspective. To me, that’s the beauty of possibility.

Molina said that for him, being a leader means having the opportunity to more deeply fulfill his mission of public service.

If I am ever given the opportunity to assume a leadership position, it will be for me to have some kind of positive impact on our college, ASU, and the larger community that the university serves, he says.