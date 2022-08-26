Palmerola International Airport, Honduras, Central America

Passenger flow at Palmerola Airport increased by 40% compared to Toncontin Airport. Credit: Palmerola International Airport. Copa Airlines launched its night operations at Palmerola Airport in July 2022. Credit: Palmerola International Airport. Six vehicles were purchased through funds under the Honduras-Spain Fund in August 2021. Credit: Central American Bank for Economic Integration. The airport contains seven bridges for boarding passengers. Credit: Titsor8976/Wikimedia Commons.

Palmerola International Airport (PIA) in Comayagua, Honduras, was built to replace Toncontin International Airport, located in the capital city of Tegucigalpa.

Toncontin International Airport is among the most dangerous airports in the world due to its short runway and proximity to mountainous terrain.

The Palmerola airport project was undertaken by the Government of Honduras to increase the country’s manufacturing infrastructure and transform it into a logistics and transportation hub for the Central American region.

Grupo Emco developed the airport under the public-private partnership model, with an estimated investment of $200 million. The new airport opened in December 2021.

International operations at Toncontin Airport have been moved to Palmerola Airport.

The project generated more than 2,000 direct jobs and 8,000 indirect jobs. Night operations at the airport began in July 2022.

The airport is used by foreign airlines such as American Airlines Groupsubsidiary of American Airlines, United Airlines, Avianca Group Internationals Avianca, Copa Airlines, Spirit Airlinesand Aeromexico, owned by Aeromxico Group.

Air traffic in the central area of ​​the country increased by 46% after the airport started operating.

Location of Honduras’ new airport

Palmerola Airport is located on a site formerly occupied by Palmerola Air Base in the Comayagua Valley, 70 km from the capital. The location is located on the axis road between Tegucigalpa and San Pedro Sula.

Background of the project

Honduras has four international airports with an annual traffic of 1.8 million passengers. One third of the country’s air operations were concentrated at Toncontin Airport. The government decided to create a first-class, safe, modern and efficient international airport in Comayagua, due to the shortcomings of the Toncontin airport.

Facilities at the new airport

Palmerola Airport has an initial passenger handling capacity of 1.5 million per year. It is designed to provide an operational life of 50 years and comply with International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards.

The airport features a two-story, 40,000 square meter passenger terminal with modern infrastructure, including 40 check-in desks, 34 immigration and immigration counters, 18 self-check-in machines, VIP lounges and three baggage carousels. The terminal generates clean energy through solar panels.

The terminal was installed with modern X-ray and baggage scanning equipment, as well as more than 450 cameras and an automated baggage handling system.

The airport also offers a 3,000-meter air cargo terminal, a new control tower, hangars, ancillary buildings, seven runways and a taxiway to connect the apron to the airport, as well as aircraft parking spaces for general, regional and commercial aviation. Existing air base systems have been adapted to comply with ICAO norms.

Other facilities include a fire station, multi-purpose buildings and a modernized parking area. Access to the road was created with a road joining the CA-5 road to Yarumela, along with new fences and a ring road.

Airport Palmerola rirregular

The new airport has a 2,440 m long runway to handle commercial aircraft and unrestricted narrow-body and low-restriction wide-body aircraft on long-haul destinations. Unlike the Toncontin airports runway, the new runway may be expanded in the future.

The runway is also equipped with an instrument landing system (ILS), which improves safety and stability in low visibility conditions.

Funding for the new airport in Honduras

The investment secured for the project is approximately $200 million, of which $53 million was financed by the Government of Spain through a debt restructuring program with Honduras. $87 million was provided by private investors and $23 million was from the Honduran government.

The Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI), the administrator of the Honduras-Spain Fund, purchased new vehicle equipment with a $6.8 million investment provided as part of the Honduras Debt Conversion Program with Spain, to increase safety in airport, in August 2021.

The investment was used for the purchase of three firefighting vehicles, a rapid intervention vehicle, a command vehicle and an ambulance.

As part of the investment, five single boarding bridges and a twin-bridge multiple aircraft ramp system (MARS) were also created.

Contractors involved

Munich International Airport (MAI) provided assistance for a smooth transition from Toncontn Airport to Palmerola Airport.

HTAL Architects and Designers provided the design for the terminal building at Palmerola Airport.

Andreu, a steel door company based in Spain, supplied more than 400 doors to the airport.

Innovatrics, an independent biometric solutions provider, was selected to provide its SmartFace facial recognition technology for the airport.

JW Group, a global management, planning and technology consulting firm, provided technical support services for the preparation of procurement design documents for the privatization of the airport. Services included airport planning, cost estimates, development of terminal plan alternatives, and research and analysis.

LDA Audio Tech, an audio solutions manufacturer based in Spain, was contracted to provide public address and sound evacuation systems for the airport.

