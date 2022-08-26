Fosun International enters into Strategic Cooperation Agreement with HSBC China





HONG KONG, August 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Fosun International Limited (“Fosun International”, stock code: 00656.HK) and HSBC Bank (China) Company Limited (“HSBC China”) today renewed a strategic cooperation agreement (the “Agreement”) to provide strong support to Fosun International and its subsidiaries (“Fosun”) in the aspects of global operation and investment capabilities, growth strategies , financial. resources etc. In the presence of Wang Qunbin, Co-Chairman of Fosun International and Wang Yunfeng, President and Chief Executive Officer of HSBC China, Zhang HoulinSenior Vice President and Co-CFO of Fosun International, and Ma JianThe Executive Vice President, Head of Country Commercial Banking of HSBC China signed a strategic cooperation agreement today at the Fosun Bund Financial Center in shanghai, marking further cooperation between Fosun and HSBC. Both parties will work together to support the strategic objective of stabilizing economic growth, promote the quality development of private enterprises, and make new and greater contributions to advance both pandemic prevention and development. economic and social. Wang Qunbin, Co-Chairman of Fosun Internationalsaid, “As a global consumer group driven by innovation, after 30 years of development, Fosun has grown into one of the few domestic enterprises that is equipped with global operation and investment capabilities and has accumulated deep technologies and innovation capabilities. Fosun has a diversified business portfolio, globalized asset allocation and has always maintained good relationships with financial institutions, resulting in stable business operations and abundant capital. As it continues to develop the four business segments of health, happiness, wealth and intelligent production, Fosun remains true to its original aspiration and actively fulfills its corporate responsibility. Since the outbreak of COVID-19, Fosun has contributed to the prevention of the pandemic and promoted the resumption of work and production in a manner regular. HSBC has always been an important long-term strategic partner of Fosun in the future, Fosun will continue to work with HSBC continuously to create our globalization strategy, to strengthen our investment and development in continuous innovation, to actively fulfill our corporate social responsibility to make greater contributions to national economic and social development .” Wang Yunfeng, President and Chief Executive Officer of HSBC Chinasaid, “As a leading private enterprise in China, Fosun has actively innovated in many areas and promoted globalization over the years and played an important role in preventing the COVID-19 pandemic and resuming work and production. Leveraging the advantage of our global network and local service capability, HSBC is committed to providing financial support to private enterprises with a global vision like Fosun, and contributing to the growth and transformation of of China economy. Through this renewal of the strategic cooperation agreement, HSBC will further strengthen its cooperation with Fosu to promote the win-win situation of both parties in more areas, providing support for the sustainable and quality development of private enterprises. “ HSBC is an internationally renowned financial institution. Through this Agreement, Fosun International and HSBC China are committed to strengthening the cooperation between the two parties. Based on strategic alignment, complementary advantages and mutual support, both sides will realize comprehensive cooperation in the future. About Fosun

Founded in 1992, Fosun is an innovation-driven global consumer group dedicated to providing high-quality products and services to families worldwide in the segments of Health, Happiness, Wealth and Intelligent Manufacturing. In 2007, Fosun International Limited was listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (stock code: 00656.HK). In 2021, Fosun International’s total revenue was 161.3 billion RMB and total assets amounted to 806.4 billion RMB. Fosun International is ranked number 589 on the Forbes 2022 Global 2000 List, with an MSCI ESG rating of AA. SOURCE Fosun

