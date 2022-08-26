Turkish pop star Gulsen Colakoglu was jailed after a joke about religious schools in Turkey





The allegations appear to be related to a video that circulated on social media from a Gulsen concert in April, when she made a joke about one of the musicians.

He “graduated from Imam Hatip (religious school). That’s where his perverted side comes from,” she said.

Several Twitter users could be seen sharing the video on Thursday with a hashtag calling for her arrest and saying it’s offensive to associate schools with perverts.

Gulsen denies that she committed any crime and is appealing the arrest, according to her lawyer Emek Emre.

Following her ban, Gulsen shared a message on her official Twitter and Instagram accounts, apologizing to “anyone who was offended” by the joke and saying it had been misrepresented by “malicious people who aim to polarize our country”. “I made a joke with my colleagues, with whom I have worked for many years in the business. It was published by people who intend to polarize society,” she said. “In defending the freedom I believe in, I find myself thrown into the radical cause I criticize. I apologize to anyone who was offended by my speech in the video,” she said. She later said in a deposition that it was an “unfortunate joke” and asked to be released, saying she had a child dependent on her and would come to court or a police station when necessary, according to Anadolu . Gulsen has previously been targeted by conservative Turkish groups for her revealing outfits on stage and support for the LGBTQ community. The Muslim-majority country is officially secular, but highly polarized on issues related to secularism, religion, women’s rights and LGBTQ rights. Imam Hatip’s schools, which teach religious studies alongside the Turkish curriculum, have grown in the two decades the conservative Justice and Development Party (AKP) has been in power. The schools are known for training young people to become imams or preachers. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attended the school, as did many members of the AKP party. Controversy in Turkey Reactions to the arrest have come from ordinary Turks, celebrities, and even political parties. After her arrest, social media posts showed Gulsen’s fans in a packed soccer stadium singing her songs in solidarity. Award-winning British-Turkish novelist Elif Shafak called for Gulsen’s release, as did other cultural figures. “I am deeply sorry for the arrest of artist @gulsen. She was targeted for her courageous advocacy of women’s rights, LGBT+ rights, secularism, democracy and pluralism. This is a lynching campaign. It is neither legal nor conscious. Free immediately. # gulsenserbestbraklsn,” she posted on Twitter Iconic Turkish pop star Tarkan also took to Twitter on Friday, writing that “this injustice against Gulsen must end and Gulsen must be released immediately.” “Those who prosecute the unarrested and sometimes release them without trial who sexually abuse children, kill women, rape women, but when it comes to Gulsen, they act quickly. Our legal system, which ignores those who are corrupt, steal, break the law, slaughter nature, kill animals, use religion as a tool for their fanatical ideas and polarize society, arrest Gulsen in one fell swoop,” he also wrote. AKP members defended the arrest, with AKP spokesman Omer Celik saying “inciting hatred is not an art form.” in a tweet Turkish Minister of Treasury and Finance Dr. Nurettin Nebati wrote on Twitter: “Our Imam Hatip high schools are our distinguished institutions that raise generations equipped with our national and moral values ​​and have moral maturity. I strongly condemn this twisted language and the twisted mentality behind it . which targets our youth studying in our Imam Hatip schools and I find it unacceptable”. Meanwhile, the head of Turkey’s main opposition party described the backlash against Gulsen as a fabricated controversy aimed at “setting our youth against each other”. “The winds of peace have long been blowing between young people of different lifestyles. The purpose (of the arrest) is to take a joke that has outlived its purpose and pit our young people against each other. It is to stay more in power, and more to steal and snatch,” wrote Kemal Kilicdaroglu on Twitter. Presidential and parliamentary elections in Turkey are scheduled to take place early next summer.

