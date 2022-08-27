Power restoration at Ukraine’s nuclear power plant paves way for UN inspectors to visit

Comment on this story COMMENTARY

KYIV, Ukraine Workers at Ukraine’s largest nuclear power plant reconnected it to the country’s power grid on Friday, restoring a flow of electricity to neighboring towns and paving the way for a visit next week by the United Nations nuclear watchdog. . Repairs to restore power transmission at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant eased fears, at least temporarily, of a potentially catastrophic breakdown that experts said could result from a prolonged outage. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said emergency generators were needed to keep essential plant functions running while the plant was temporarily disconnected from the grid.

The giant nuclear power plant, which is the largest in Europe and is located in territory currently occupied by Russian forces, has become a source of acute concern over a potential civilian disaster, but also a pawn in the military conflict, a six-month war in which Russia is seeking to seize Ukrainian land.

Zelensky has highlighted the risk of a nuclear accident as an urgent reason to demand the withdrawal of Russian forces from Enerhodar, the town where the plant is located, and the region around Zaporizhzhia.

Russia, which has laid the groundwork for a planned referendum and planned annexation of the region, wants international inspectors to monitor a nuclear facility that the Kremlin claims is operating safely because of the presence of Russian troops.

The Russian Deputy Foreign Minister called the forces of his country only a guarantee against a Chernobyl scenario a somewhat ironic position given that Moscow was in charge when the Chernobyl reactor meltdown occurred in 1986.

Kiev wants the International Atomic Energy Agency visit to highlight the dangers of Russia’s continued occupation of the facility, which temporarily lost power on Thursday after fires damaged the last functioning transmission line.

The IAEA and other international organizations must act much faster than they are now, Zelensky said in a speech on Thursday. Because every minute that Russian troops stay at the nuclear power plant is a risk of a global radiation catastrophe.

What you need to know about the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant of Ukraine

Negotiations on the visit are nearing completion after a crescendo of international alarm in response to near-daily chaos at the plant, which has included intermittent shelling. Explosions and fires in or around the power plant have resulted in the death of two workers, temporary power outages to and from the plant, and massive power outages in the surrounding area.

The IAEA visit is scheduled to take place next week, an adviser to the energy minister of Ukraine said a local news paper on Friday, but crucial details remain to be worked out, including plans to ensure the safety of inspectors while they are working in an active war zone.

Ukraine’s largest nuclear power plant has been cut off from the power grid

In recent days, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has led discussions on the visit with IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi and the Russian government. In an apparent concession, Russia has agreed to allow the IAEA delegation to arrive in the Ukrainian capital first before visiting the plant, Kuleba said in an interview at Ukraine’s foreign ministry.

They have always insisted that if you want to visit an occupied territory, you must enter from Russia or through Russia, he said.

But before the visit can be finalized, Russia and Ukraine must resolve two outstanding issues, the Ukrainian top diplomat said. The first is how to ensure the safety of visitors entering an active war zone.

The second involves determining which news outlets can cover the visit. Kuleba said he was initially reluctant to allow journalists to attend the visit, but he said the Russian government pushed the issue and warned of a possible propaganda campaign.

The Russians said, ‘Well, let them in, if you agree with the Russian media to cover,'” he said. The Russians want to send the Russian media to the power plant to welcome the delegation and put on a propaganda show, Kuleba said, adding: I’m sure they’re doing a lot of cleaning in every sense of the word.

Ukrainian officials said their biggest fear was that the IAEA visit would bless the safety protocols being followed at the plant and thus appear to legitimize Russia’s occupying presence there.

This is the worst case scenario, Kuleba said. This is what we must not allow because it means that the Russians will stay and it means that the Russians will continue to try to disconnect the power plant from the Ukrainian grid.

Nuclear safety experts say the main purpose of the IAEA visit is to document and explain the main risks at the plant and offer solutions on how the international community can address them.

A nuclear plant worker in Ukraine was killed by a Russian mortar as tensions rose

Scott Roecker, a vice president at Nuclear Threat Initiativesaid the Russian government has a unique ability to support nuclear development, but has shown that they are not responsible stewards.

Grossi, who has sought to maintain an equal relationship with Ukraine and Russia, said an IAEA team on the ground would help stabilize the nuclear safety and security situation there.

We cannot afford to waste any more time, he said in a statement on Thursday.

One of his top priorities is ensuring a secure off-site power supply is available for the plant, Grossi said.

When Ukraine’s nuclear power plant lost power on Thursday, emergency diesel generators were activated and later a nearby geothermal plant provided electricity, Ukraine’s state-run energy company said.