WTS Central Virginia Summer Newsletter 2022





WTS International News WTS Annual International Conference Expedition Northwest: Mapping Transportation For was held in Seattle, Washington on May 18-20, 2022. WTS International presents Circle of Excellence Awards recognizing the work and achievements of WTS chapters across the country. Criteria include membership recruitment and retention, operations, communications, programs and events, professional development and overall compliance of the chapter. The WTS Central VA Chapter is proud to share that the chapter earned the highest designation of bearannounced at the 2022 Awards Gala on May 19, 2022. image Program summary April RIC Airport Summary On April 29, 2022. Perry Miller (President and CEO) and Troy Bell (Director of Marketing and Air Service Development) of Richmond International Airport discussed recent changes at RIC and future endeavors at this hybrid event. Following the discussion, attendees participated in behind-the-scenes walking and boat tours of the airport’s operations and improvements. State of Transport in May On May 25, 2022, the WTS Central VA chapter hosted the State of Transportation with three speakers: Virginia’s new Secretary of Transportation, W. Sheppard Miller III; Acting Director for the Department of Rail and Public Transportation, Jennifer DeBruhl; and VDOT Richmond District Engineer Shane Mann, PE The distinguished panel provided current perspectives on the 2022 General Assembly session and key transportation topics affecting the Commonwealth. June Joint Social A summer networking event hosted by the Central VA Chapter of WTS, ASCE, ASHE and VASITE was held on June 22, 2022. image save the date South East Rail Forum 2023 The Southeastern States Department of Transportation Division of Railroads and the North Carolina Triangle Chapter of WTS are jointly hosting a regional forum on railroad issues focused on seven southeastern states. It will be held in Arlington, Virginia at the Crystal Gateway Marriott next March. image Kudo’s corner Congratulations, Julie Timm! Congratulations to Julie Timm, WTS CVA Board Member, on her recent appointment as Sound Transits next Chief Executive Officer! Julie has been the CEO of GRTC’s Transit System in Richmond, Virginia for three years, and has over 25 years of experience in public and private sector transit, rail, highway and military projects. We wish Julie the best of luck in her next endeavor and look forward to watching Sound Transit deliver high-impact, high-capacity transportation projects under her capable leadership. image Welcome to the following new members of the WTS Central VA Chapter! Mirla Ebi Adi, Virginia Tech (Students)

Virginia Tech (Students) Emma Walsh, Engineer Schnabel Summer intern alert Scholarships are free money! The Central Virginia Chapter offers local scholarship awards in the amount of $500 in each of a number of Scholarship categories to qualified recipients, ranging from high school girls interested in pursuing careers in transportation; new college scholarships for women pursuing transportation-related studies at community and trade colleges; and scholarships for graduates and students pursuing degrees in transportation. The vision of WTS is to transform the transportation industry through the global advancement of women. To facilitate this goal, the next generation of leaders must be encouraged and supported in their pursuits. Our Scholarship Program is a way to show support. Please encourage future shipping career leaders and your summer interns to apply! Applications are now being accepted and can be found on the WTS Central Virginia website. Join a Committee! Get the most out of your membership by joining one of our committees. Committees include communication, sponsorship, membership, programs, scholarships, etc. Currently, our communications and sponsorship committees have unfilled chair roles. If you are interested in taking a more active role within the chapter, please contact our Chapter President, Muriel Rodriguez, at [email protected] Thank you to our 2022 sponsors image

