News roundup for August 26, 2022: 1AExBulletin

President Joe Biden unveiled one plan to pay off some student debt and change the repayment structure for some loans this week. Americans earning under $125,000 can get $10,000 in forgiveness, while students who went to school using Pell grants can get $20,000. The plan also caps interest at 5 percent and sets a maximum 20-year repayment schedule.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis won his primary this week after attacking the “mainstream media” in an ad. styled after the “Top Gun” franchise.
Dr. Anthony Fauci is leaving his post as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases this December. He will also leave his role as President Biden’s chief medical adviser.
President Joe Biden announced an extension $3 billion in military aid to Ukraine while continuing to fight against the Russian invaders. The conflict has lasted for six months.
Former NBA superstar Dennis Rodman will not go to Russia to negotiate the release of WNBA player Brittney Griner, despite offering to do so earlier this week. The about-face came after the State Department “strongly discouraged” him from going, saying “anything other than further negotiations through the established channel is likely to complicate and impede those efforts for release.” In addition to his playing career, Rodman is famous for his friendship with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.
Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin was the subject of a sexist “scandal” behind the scenes her celebration with friends at a private residence began to circulate on social networks.
Kaiser Health News‘ Julie Rovner, timeS ‘ Molly BallAND USA TODAYS ‘ Josh Meyer join us for the insider headlines discussion.
The Wall Street JournalS ‘ Vivian Salma, The New StatesmanS ‘ Emily Tamkin AND Foreign policyS ‘ Amy MacKinnon join us for the international portion of the News Roundup.
