NATO chief warns Canada that Russia and China have projects in the Arctic
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg wrapped up his trip to Canada’s Arctic on Friday, highlighting threats to the region from both Russia and China.
Standing alongside Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at one of the country’s main northern warplane bases in Cold Lake, Alta., Stoltenberg cited a list of actions Moscow has taken in the Far North in cooperation with Beijing.
“Russia has set up a new command in the Arctic,” he said. “It has opened hundreds of new military and former Soviet-era Arctic sites, including airfields and deep-water ports. Russia is also using the region as a test bed for many of its new weapons systems.”
China is also expanding its reach and has declared itself a “near-Arctic” state, with plans to build the world’s largest icebreaker, he added.
“It is investing billions of dollars in energy infrastructure and research projects in the high north,” Stoltenberg said.
“Beijing and Moscow have also pledged to intensify hands-on operations in the Arctic. This is part of a deepening strategic partnership that challenges our values and interests.”
Stoltenberg also highlighted NATO’s growing interest in Arctic defense, especially in light of Sweden and Finland’s plans to join the military alliance.
NATO chief Trudeau spoke of increased cooperation but did not commit to major NATO-led exercises on Canadian soil in the Far North.
Speaking to the CBC Power and PoliticsDefense Minister Anita Anand said allied participation in domestic Canadian military exercises is acceptable to Ottawa, but the Liberal government has “no plans” to host a NATO exercise similar to the alliance’s annual Cold Response exercise. in Norway.
Yves Brodeur, a former Canadian ambassador to NATO, said formally inviting the alliance to train in the Arctic would send an important signal to Russia.
“That would be a good thing,” Brodeur told Radio-Canada in an interview.
“Given the fact that the high north is really an area that offers quite hostile conditions, it’s not an easy environment. So to have NATO troops from NATO countries along with Canada exercising in the high north would be, as far as I am concerned, a great asset for the organization, for NATO”.
Canada has traditionally been reluctant to work with allies other than the United States in the Far North. The reasons are related to sovereignty.
Many of the country’s closest allies do not recognize Canada’s claim to the Northwest Passage.
According to research by University of Calgary Arctic expert Rob Huebert, the US, UK, Germany, France, Belgium, Japan, the European Commission, Singapore and Russia (then the USSR) have formally protested or registered over the past 40 years . Dissenting opinions on Canada’s claim that the passage is a Canadian inland waterway.
Experts have suggested that asking other countries to help defend the region, especially those that do not recognize Canada’s claim, could be seen as weakening Canada’s position.
“The Northwest Passage is Canadian waters,” Trudeau said, answering questions alongside Stoltenberg on Friday.
He acknowledged there has been “a longstanding dispute with the United States” but said Washington “has understood our position and our allies, you know, respect Canada’s position.”
Huebert said it would be “counterproductive for the Europeans or the Americans to ever press” Canada over its claim of sovereignty, especially in the current geopolitical climate.
But if Canada is serious about its claim, he said, it needs to invest more in both military and civilian infrastructure to strengthen its grip on the region.
“When you look at what the Russians have done with the North Sea route,” Huebert said, “the reason no one challenges them is because they’ve basically created an inland waterway, no one challenges them because the Russians have such a capability strong to defend. Region.”
In his remarks, Stoltenberg noted that ability while avoiding any criticism of Canada.
