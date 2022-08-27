International
The message of Arctic sovereignty resonates in the prime minister’s visit to western Nunavut
Local history was made in Cambridge Bay, Nunavut, on Thursday when a group of high-level visitors, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, three of his top ministers and Jens Stoltenberg, the Secretary General of NATO, spent several hours in town .
Their arrival, which also coincided with an ongoing military exercise, Operation Nanook-Nunakput, made the event “very, very big”, said Cambridge Deputy Mayor Derek Elias. “This kind of fills it in for the VIPs.”
“It was a good chance for them to really see that Arctic sovereignty is very important to us, the people living here in the North and especially now with the world conflicts going on, Russia, Ukraine, potentially North Korea and China, ” Elias said.
“It’s very important that we do everything we can to protect our Arctic and Arctic sovereignty, and protection is very important.”
The stop also gave Cambridge Bay a chance for the growing community of about 1,800 to show off its achievements, Elias said, and its infrastructure.
These include the Cam-Main radar station operated under the Northern Warning System, part of the North American Aerospace Defense Command, and the Canadian High Arctic Research Station (CHARS), which gave visitors a tour of the facilities his science and lunch.
But first, in the circular qaggiq-shaped lobby, which houses some of the research station’s Inuit art collection, elders dressed in arctic western-style calico parkas awaited the arrival of VIPs.
As she lit the fountain to welcome the guests, Eva Kakolak Avadluk, honored in 2015 as Nunavut’s Wise Woman, described herself to Trudeau and others as “one of the oldest.”
Speaking to reporters at CHARS, Stoltenberg said his visit underscored Canada’s importance to the Arctic, while Trudeau had a message about protection as well as the importance of northerners.
“We can never forget that sovereignty does not come through soldiers or scientists,” Trudeau said. “It comes through the people who have lived here for millennia. Everything we do here must not only be in support of them, but draw support from them in everything we do.”
Of course, there was also food at CHARS, including bannock and Arctic chowder.
For Bob Aknavigak of the Kitikmeot Inuit Association, the invitation-only luncheon was a chance to chat with Foreign Affairs Minister Mlanie Joly and Dan Vandal, minister responsible for Northern Affairs and the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency.
“They wanted to know about Cambridge Bay, but we brought up some of our topics that we’re pursuing at KIA, like Grays Bay,” Aknavigak said.
That project would see a deep-sea port on the Arctic coast with a road down to meet the southern road network in the Northwest Territories, and will need a lot of federal money along the way.
“We brought it to their attention,” Aknavigak said. “We exchanged information, which was good, and they will certainly take the things that we brought back to Ottawa.”
Aknavigak also showed Trudeau a copy of a photograph taken in the 1960s of Trudeau’s father, Pierre Elliot Trudeau, drumming in Cambridge Bay.
Aknavigak said he was in residential school at the time, but his wife is in the photo, he added.
Trudeau was taken aback by the photo, Aknavigak said.
Overall, Aknavigak said he was impressed by Trudeau’s ability to communicate, especially with the elders, as he knelt down at their level to talk to each one.
“He was so kind and gentle,” Aknavigak said.
People in the community also had the chance to meet Trudeau and pose for selfies when the prime minister toured the community’s heritage park, which includes buildings that show the city’s development.
Next to the park is the Red Fish Studio, which is helping young people get the certification they need to become apprentice welders.
Instructor Mark Slatter called his young welders, who showed everyone around, “rock stars.”
Visitors admired the giant Sedna statue, on view in one corner of the studio, which will eventually be installed near the Governor General’s Rideau Hall residence in Ottawa.

