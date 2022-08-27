England’s gardeners will be banned from using peat-based compost environment

The sale of peat for use in private gardens and allotments will be banned in England from 2024, the government has announced.

Environmental activists have long called for stricter laws to restore peatlands.

As well as capturing and storing carbon, peatlands provide habitat for some of the UK’s most threatened wildlife, as well as filtering water and preventing flooding downstream.

But a combination of draining them for agricultural use, burning to create suitable habitat for game birds and harvesting for compost means only 13% is in near-perfect condition.

Overgrazing by cattle and wild deer have also contributed to the problem.

The Department for Food, Environment and Rural Affairs (Defra) said on Saturday that the sale of peat-based compost will be banned in garden centers and supermarkets within 18 months.

In 2011, the government agreed that the horticulture industry should voluntarily end the use of peat, but by 2021 it still accounted for 29.8% of compost sold commercially.

A public consultation, which received 5,000 responses, found that 95% of people supported the ban and Defra admitted that the voluntary approach had not succeeded.

Bagged peat sold by retailers accounts for 70% of peat sold in the UK, according to Defra.

He said that at this stage, the ban did not apply to those working in the horticulture trade and that a date for this would be set after a discussion with industry bodies in September.

A spokeswoman for the department acknowledged that landowners would still have the right to extract peat, but said the temporary ban would reduce demand.

She added that the government was looking to help mineral planning authorities, usually a department within a county council, unitary authority or national park, to modernize existing licenses in order to end peat extraction.

The government has a target to restore 35,000 hectares of peatland by 2025 as part of its commitment to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

In addition to the newly announced ban, another 11 million has been given to six projects working to restore 7,000 hectares of peatland.

The money comes from the second round of grants from the Nature for Climate Peatland Grant Scheme, which is administered by non-departmental public body Natural England.

The first round of funding provided money to restore 8,000 hectares of peatland.

Environment Minister Richard Benyon said: The actions announced today mark a new chapter in the history of our iconic peatlands protecting their long-term health and vitality as part of our commitments to achieve net zero and deliver our 25 – environmental year.

Chairman of Natural England, Tony Juniper, said: This ban on the sale of peat-based compost and work to phase out its use in other areas is an essential step towards protecting these valuable natural assets and allowing degraded areas to recover. .

The RSPB welcomed the announcement but was concerned that the plans did not go far enough.

Emma Marsh, executive director of digital technology and communications at the RSPB, said: While we welcome this announcement, we are concerned that it does not meet the Climate Change Committee’s advice to end all peat use and extraction by in the year 2023.

We are in the midst of a nature and climate emergency, and this is the kind of action we need to see, especially when there are so many peat-free alternatives available.

It’s a good step in the right direction, but we need to see this followed by more decisions that protect our precious peatlands.

Andy Jasper, head of gardens and parks at the National Trust, said: This is very welcome news. For too long, the world’s precious, climate-fighting peatlands have been eroded, so we’re pleased to see the government taking action to stop the sale of peat to amateur gardeners.

Peat is far more beneficial to society in our uplands, bogs and wetlands, where it stores large amounts of carbon, feeds wildlife, preserves archeology and acts as a flood defence, than in bags of rubbish.

But he said there was more work to do and the government must now address the commercial use of peat.

We were calling for a clear timeframe and a commitment to work with the wider horticulture sector to reduce dependency, promote innovative alternatives and accelerate the transition to a successful peat-free industry.

The ban only applies in England as the sale of peat is a devolved matter.

Wales is expected to adopt a similar ban by May 2024, but in Northern Ireland proposals to phase out sales of peat compost by 2025 were dropped from its Peatland Strategy 2022-2040, which was published at the start of this month.

In Scotland, the SNPs 2021 election manifesto pledged to end the sale of peat-related horticultural products, but no date has yet been set for this.