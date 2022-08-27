International Summary | News, Sports, Jobs





Air strike hits kindergartens in Ethiopia’s capital Tigray NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — An airstrike by Ethiopia’s air force hit a kindergarten in the country’s Tigray region, causing deaths and injuries Friday, according to local broadcasters. It was the latest escalation in a conflict that has created a humanitarian crisis for millions of people. Tigray Television quoted witnesses as saying the afternoon attack hit a kindergarten called Red Kids Paradise in the Tigrayan capital of Mekele. He broadcast graphic images of children and adults with dismembered bodies after the attack. Houses near the garden were also hit in the strike, broadcaster Dimtsi Weyane reported. The ferry catches fire in the Philippines with 82 people; 73 saved MANILA, Philippines (AP) – A Philippine ferry with 82 passengers and crew caught fire as it approached a port south of Manila on Friday and at least 73 of those on board have been rescued, including many who jumped into the water, in sea ​​side. said the guard and the survivors. Search and rescue efforts were continuing after nightfall for the passengers and crew of the M/V Asia Philippines, an inter-island cargo and passenger ship that came from the nearby city of Calapan in Oriental Mindoro province, the coast guard said. Pakistan seeks international aid for flood victims ISLAMABAD (AP) – Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Friday appealed for international help to combat deadly flood damage in the impoverished Islamic country, as rescuers scrambled to evacuate thousands of stranded people from flood-hit areas. Sharif’s appeal on Twitter came as unusually heavy rain continued to lash Pakistan and the death toll reached 937 since mid-June, more than a third of them children. The crisis has forced the government to declare a state of emergency. Pfizer asks EU drug regulator to regulate modified COVID vaccine LONDON (AP) — Pfizer and BioNTech have asked the European Medicines Agency to authorize their updated booster coronavirus vaccine that includes the latest omicron subvariants. In a statement on Friday, Pfizer said it is seeking the EU drug regulator to approve its combination COVID-19 vaccine targeting the original coronavirus and BA.4 and BA.5, the latest versions of omicron, to which are causing the vast majority of infections globally now. Pfizer and BioNTech are pushing for the vaccine to be given the green light for people age 12 and older. Today’s latest news and more in your inbox

