



Press releases 26.08.2022 Governor Lamont hails News & World Report Study ranking Connecticut among top states for gender equality

WATCH: Governor Lamont discusses US News’ top state rankings for gender equality (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont is applauding today publication of a study by US News & World Report ranking Connecticut as one of the best states in the country for gender equality. The governor said the issue has been a key priority for his administration, especially when it comes to ensuring equal access to economic opportunity. The study ranks Connecticut as the seventh best state overall for gender equality and the No. 1 state in its economic subcategory. According to the study, women in the state earn 97% of what men earned, the smallest wage disparity in weekly earnings. This is the first time the organization has published a report highlighting countries that have created the best environments for equal treatment between men and women. It takes several factors into consideration, including politics and business, as well as physical and financial health. “Women’s rights are human rights, and I’m proud that Connecticut is being recognized as one of the leading states that not only recognizes this fact, but makes every effort to implement policies that promote gender equality.” said Governor Lamont. “From enacting a paid family leave program, to passing laws that advance equal pay in the workplace, protect access to health care services, and increase access to child care, Connecticut is a leader in gender equality , which is one of the reasons why we are the most family-friendly state in the country”. One of the first actions Governor Lamont took upon taking office in 2019 was to create the Governor’s Council on Women and Girls. The group was tasked with providing its administration with a coordinated response to issues affecting the lives of women, girls and their families. Governor Susan Bysiewicz serves as its chair. “As chair of the Governor’s Council on Women and Girls, I am committed to continuing our administration’s mission to create more gender equality by supporting the rights and opportunities of women and families across our state.” Governor Susan Bysiewicz said. “The Council consists of an extraordinary group of women leaders tasked with providing a coordinated state response to issues affecting the lives of women, girls and their families. Our state has implemented a comprehensive paid family sick leave program, raised our minimum wage, passed the Connecticut Equal Pay Act, and worked with community partners and nonprofit organizations like the Women’s Business Development Council to established the Equity Matching Grant Program. This is why we are one of the most women-friendly states in the country. It has been my honor and privilege to be a part of creating policy that has helped the women and girls of our state for more than two decades, and I will continue my dedication to that mission for as long as I have the privilege of serving our state. big. .” Some recent policies passed in Connecticut that promote gender equality include: Implementation of the Paid Family and Medical Leave program : In 2019, Governor Lamont proposed and signed a law which made Connecticut one of the first states to adopt a paid sick and family leave program, ensuring that workers have access to the necessary benefits that allow them to take time off work to care for their health , a newborn child or a sick person. family member.

Increasing the minimum wage : In 2019, Governor Lamont proposed and signed a law that steadily raises the minimum wage to $15.00 an hour and then indexes the minimum wage to inflation. Nearly 60% of minimum wage workers in Connecticut are women.

Discovering salary ranges for job applicants and employees : In 2021, Governor Lamont signed a law promoting pay equity that requires employers to tell job applicants and employees the salary range for positions. It also expands Connecticut’s ban on gender-based pay discrimination to require equal pay for “comparable” work, as opposed to “equal” work.

Allowing child care as an eligible campaign expense when running for state office : In 2021, Governor Lamont proposed and signed into law a law that allows candidates running for state elected office under the citizen election program — commonly known as crowdfunding — to use funds from the program to cover reasonable child care expenses when directly related to campaign activity.

Promotion of gender equality in state boards and commissions : In 2021, Governor Lamont signed a law creating a statutory requirement for appointing authorities to consider recommendations from organizations representing the interests of gender and racial diversity when seeking people to serve on state boards and commissions.

Protection of reproductive rights and health care services : In 2022, Governor Lamont signed a the first law in the country that protects medical providers and patients seeking abortion care in Connecticut who may travel from other states that have outlawed abortion. Additionally, it expands the type of practitioners qualified to perform certain abortion-related care. Tweet: @GovNedLamont Facebook: Office of Governor Ned Lamont

