2022 Little League Baseball World Series: Schedule, Results, Brackets, TV Channel, Live Stream, Watch Online

The Little League Baseball World Series is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2022, and it’s doing so with a slightly different format and an expanded field of 20 teams. The event began on August 17 in Williamsport, Pa. and will end this week. Entering Thursday’s action, six teams (three American, three international) remained alive in the bracket, and a champion will be crowned on Sunday, August 28. International teams are participating for the first time since 2019. LLWS 2020 was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Only American teams were allowed to participate in 2021 when Taylor North Little League of Michigan won the championship. Fans are welcome back in the stands this year, as only a limited number of family members were allowed in the stands in 2021 due to COVID-19 safety precautions. The MLB Little League Classic was held on Sunday, August 21, with the Orioles beating the Red Sox. Chinese Taipei holds the record with 17 Little League World Series titles, and Japan is second with 11 total. Japan has dominated lately, with five of those titles coming since 2010. When it comes to the U.S., California holds the most plates with seven. Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s event, including results, schedule, broadcast information and a list of every team in the competition. How to watch the 2022 Minor League Baseball World Series When: August 17-28

August 17-28 Where: Williamsport, Pa. — Howard J. Lamade Stadium and Volunteer Little League Stadium

Williamsport, Pa. — Howard J. Lamade Stadium and Volunteer Little League Stadium TV channels: ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC

ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC Live Stream:fuboTV (try for free) 2022 Little League World Series Bracket Little League

The bracket can also be seen here. 2022 Little League World Series schedule, results All Eastern Times Thursday, August 25 Caribbean 2, Mexico 1

Southeast 7, Southwest 1 Wednesday, August 24 Asia-Pacific 5, Mexico 1

West 13, Southeast 0

Caribbean 7, Latin America 2

Southwest 8, Mid-Atlantic 4 Tuesday, August 23 Latin America 8, Panama 1

Mid-Atlantic 10, Great Lakes 0

Caribbean 4, Canada 2

Southwest 4, Midwest 0 Monday, August 22 Latin America 8, Japan 7

Mid-Atlantic 7, Metro 1

Asia-Pacific 7, Panama 0

Southeast 5, Great Lakes 2

Mexico 10, Canada 0

West 6, Southwest 0 Sunday, August 21 Caribbean 1, Europe-Africa 0

Midwest 10, Mountain 2 Saturday, August 20 Europe-Africa 12, Australia 7

Midwest 6, Northwest 3

Latin America 3, Puerto Rico 1

Mid-Atlantic 7, New England 5 Friday, August 19 Panama 9, Caribbean 3

Southeast 11, Mali 2

Canada 6, Japan 0

West 12, Metro 0 Thursday, August 18 Asia-Pacific 2, Europe-Africa 0

Great Lakes 8, Midwest 7

Mexico 6, Puerto Rico 1

Southwest 8, Mid-Atlantic 3 Wednesday, August 17 Caribbean 2, Latin America 0

Southeastern 5, New England 3

Canada 7, Australia 0

West 11, Northwest 1 The teams United States Great Lakes: Hagerstown Little League; Hagerstown, Indiana

Hagerstown Little League; Hagerstown, Indiana New England: Middleborough Little League; Middleborough, Massachusetts

Middleborough Little League; Middleborough, Massachusetts North West: Bonney Lake/Sumner Little League; Bonney Lake, Washington

Bonney Lake/Sumner Little League; Bonney Lake, Washington Metro: Massapequa Coast Little League; Massapequa, New York

Massapequa Coast Little League; Massapequa, New York Mid-Atlantic: Hollidaysburg Area Summer Baseball Little League; Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania

Hollidaysburg Area Summer Baseball Little League; Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania Midwest: Southeast Davenport Little League; Davenport, Iowa

Southeast Davenport Little League; Davenport, Iowa Mountain: Snow Canyon Little League; Santa Clara, Utah

Snow Canyon Little League; Santa Clara, Utah Southeast: Nolensville Little League; Nolensville, Tennessee

Nolensville Little League; Nolensville, Tennessee South-west: Pearland Little League; Pearland, Texas

Pearland Little League; Pearland, Texas West:Honolulu Little League; Honolulu, Hawaii THE INTERNATIONAL Asia-Pacific: Fu Lin Little League; Taipei City, Chinese Taipei

Fu Lin Little League; Taipei City, Chinese Taipei Australia: Brisbane North Little League; Queensland, Australia

Brisbane North Little League; Queensland, Australia Canada: Little Mount Little Link; Vancouver, British Columbia

Little Mount Little Link; Vancouver, British Columbia Caribbean: Pabao Little League; Willemstad, Curacao

Pabao Little League; Willemstad, Curacao Europe-Africa: Emilia Romagna Little League; Bologna, Italy

Emilia Romagna Little League; Bologna, Italy Japan: Takarazuka Little League; Takarazuka, Japan

Takarazuka Little League; Takarazuka, Japan Latin America: Sept. 14 Little League; Managua, Nicaragua

Sept. 14 Little League; Managua, Nicaragua Mexico: Matamoros Little League; Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico

Matamoros Little League; Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico Panama: Aguadulce Cabezera Little League; Aguadulce, Panama

Aguadulce Cabezera Little League; Aguadulce, Panama Puerto Rico:Guaynabo Little League Baseball; Guaynabo, Puerto Rico

