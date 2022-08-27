Ukraine, Russia trade blame for threats to Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plantExBulletin

International
Andrii Marienko/AP
KYIV, Ukraine Concern over the possibility of a radiation leak at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant continued after Ukrainian authorities said on Saturday that Russian forces fired on riverside areas and Russia claimed that Ukrainian shelling hit a building where nuclear fuel is stored.
Authorities were handing out iodine tablets to residents living near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in case of exposure to radiation, which can cause health problems depending on how much a person inhales.
Much of the concern centers on the cooling systems for the plant’s nuclear reactors. The systems require power to operate, and the plant was temporarily shut down Thursday due to what officials said was fire damage to a transmission line. A cooling system failure could cause a nuclear meltdown.
Russian forces seized the nuclear plant complex at the start of Ukraine’s six-month war, and Ukrainian workers have kept it operating. The Ukrainian and Russian governments have repeatedly accused the other of bombing the compound and surrounding areas, raising fears of a potential catastrophe.
Periodic shelling has damaged the plant’s infrastructure, Ukraine’s nuclear power operator Energoatom said on Saturday. “There are risks of leaking hydrogen and spattering of radioactive substances and the risk of fire is high,” he said.
In the latest conflicting reports of attacks, the governor of Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk region, Valentyn Reznichenko, said Saturday that Grad rockets and artillery shells hit the towns of Nikopol and Marhanets, each located about 10 kilometers (6 miles) and across the Dnieper River from plant. .
But Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said Ukrainian forces had fired at the plant from Marhanets. Over the past day, 17 Ukrainian shells hit the plant, with four hitting the roof of a building that stores nuclear fuel, he said.
It was not immediately possible to verify any of these accounts, given the restrictions on journalists’ movements and the ongoing fighting.
The UN’s atomic energy agency has been trying to work out an agreement to send a team to inspect and help secure the plant. Officials said preparations for the visit were underway, but it remained unclear when it might take place.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said it was essential that representatives of the International Atomic Energy Agency reach the plant as soon as possible and help keep it “under permanent Ukrainian control”.
“The situation remains uncertain and dangerous,” Zelenskyy said in the final speech of the night. “Any repeat of (Thursday’s) events, ie any disconnection of the station from the grid or any action by Russia that could cause the reactors to shut down, would put the station once again one step away from disaster.”
Ukraine has claimed that Russia is using the plant as a shield by storing weapons there and launching attacks from around it. Moscow, for its part, accuses Ukraine of recklessly firing at the nuclear complex.
The dispute over the plant led Russia late on Friday to block agreement on the final document of the four-week review of the UN treaty, which is considered a cornerstone of nuclear disarmament. The draft document of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty review conference criticized Russia’s takeover of the Zaporizhzhia plant.
The deputy head of the Russian delegation said the conference became “a political hostage” for countries that were trying to “settle scores with Russia by raising issues not directly related to the treaty.”
Elsewhere in Ukraine, one person was killed and another wounded by Russian gunfire in the Mykolaiv region, local government officials said. The city of Mykolaiv is an important Black Sea port and shipbuilding center.
The governor of the eastern Donetsk region, Pavlo Kyrylenko, said on Saturday that two people were killed by Russian shelling in the town of Bakhmut, a key target for Russian and separatist forces seeking to take control of parts of the region they still do not hold. .
The British government said on Saturday it was giving Ukraine underwater drones and training sailors to use them to clear mines off the ravaged country’s coastline. Mines laid in the Black Sea during the war have hampered seaborne exports of Ukrainian wheat to world markets, although an agreement reached in July has allowed shipments to resume along a single corridor.
More than 1 million metric tons of Ukrainian food products have been shipped since the beginning of August under the Black Sea grain agreement, the United Nations said on Saturday.
