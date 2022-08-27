NATO’s Stoltenberg calls on Canada to offer protection

OTTAWA –

NATO’s Secretary General is commending Canada for its investment in northern defense systems, but also says it is important Canada lives up to its pledge to spend two percent of its GDP on defense to meet its commitments to the alliance.

Jens Stoltenberg wrapped up his two-day visit to Nunavut and Alberta on Friday after visiting the Canadian High Arctic Research Station, meeting with indigenous elders and community leaders and seeing Canadian Armed Forces and Royal Canadian Air Force personnel.

Stoltenberg also visited a site of the Northern Warning System, which is part of the North American Air Defense Command (Norad). The Liberal government announced in June that it was making the biggest upgrade to Norad in forty years.

At a press conference with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Cold Lake, Alta., on Friday, Stoltenberg stressed the importance of strengthening defenses in the Arctic as the shortest route to North America for Russian missiles and bombers would be over the North Pole.

In an exclusive interview broadcast with CTV News Alberta Bureau Chief Bill Fortier, Stoltenberg said that while the conflict may not start in the Arctic, it could easily move there because of its strategic importance to the alliance.

Both Stoltenberg and Trudeau stressed the importance of investing in northern defenses in light of what Stoltenberg called a significant Russian military buildup in the high north.

He says that while he recognizes all the work Canada is doing with NATO in Latvia, the Baltic Sea and Romania, in addition to recent investments in Norad, he always expects all NATO allies to invest more.

Canada has increased defense spending in recent years that has also enabled it to announce major new investments, for example, in new fighter jets and the modernization of Norad, he said. Other allies are also stepping up and starting to invest more. We welcome it. But I certainly expect all of us, including Canada, to meet the commitments we all agreed to spend two percent of GDP on defence.

Below is a full transcript of the interview with CTV News Bill Fortier. The transcript has been edited for clarity.

Bill Fortier: You toured yesterday and are the first NATO secretary general ever to visit the North. Were you happy with what you saw in terms of what Canada is doing in the North and what Canada is spending in the North?

Jens Stoltenberg: Canada is doing a very important job for the whole alliance in the north providing everything that you do at Norad, in providing situational awareness, radar, but also being able to react if something dangerous happens up there. I, of course, welcome Canada’s decision to modernize Norad, which is so important not only to Canada and North America, but to the entire alliance. And then also, I would like to commend Canada not only for investing in military capabilities, which are certainly important for NATO and the alliance, but also in the knowledge to understand no less the consequences of climate change in the North.

Bill Fortier: What Canada is doing in the North doesn’t even compare to what Russia is doing in its Arctic. You have talked about it many times. So it is clear that this is a concern for NATO. How real is the threat of Russian aggression in the Arctic, in your opinion?

Jens Stoltenberg: I think it’s dangerous to speculate, but what we see is a significant Russian military build-up in the high north with new weapons systems, with advanced missiles, they’re testing modern nuclear weapons, including hypersonic missiles. So of course this should be taken seriously. I think not many people believe that the conflict will start in the high north, but a conflict can easily be shifted to the high north because of its strategic importance to the whole alliance, but also because it is actually the shortest route. between Russia and North America. . So, of course, what Canada does is important, and we welcome a decision to modernize Norad, to invest in fifth-generation aircraft, but also, of course, that other allies are stepping up: the United States, but also other NATO allies in the Arctic. When Finland and Sweden join the alliance, seven of the eight Arctic countries will be NATO allies.

Bill Fortier: You talked about the shortest range for the missiles to come here over the North. That’s a scary thought that we really haven’t talked about or heard about in Canada since the 80s. What more does Canada need to do now, other than beef up a radar system where we can see these things coming? Does Canada need ships on the water, more of them, do they need boots on the ground up north? Does Canada need aircraft to monitor and respond to a threat? What more would you like to see Canada do up north?

Jens Stoltenberg: I welcome that Canada has decided to modernize Norad, which is the main tool not only to detect but also to react if something happens in the high north. I am now at the Cold Lake base where we have the tactical aircraft force, which will play a key role in responding to any attack against North America. Second, of course, more advanced systems, for example, the decision to invest in fifth-generation aircraft from Canada, will protect Canada, but it will also protect North America and all of NATO. Ships, intelligence, surveillance capabilities, all of that is important. Canada has warned of more investment. We welcome it. But you also know that Canada is one of several Arctic nations in the alliance. So I also welcome the fact that we are working more closely together as allies in the high north.

Bill Fortier: These are things that Canada is doing, but in your opinion, should Canada do more than it has promised?

Jens Stoltenberg: Well, the Allies are growing in the high north, and that in a way reflects that the Allies realize that we have to do more, because the strategic importance of the high north is increasing, partly because of Russia’s military rise, partly because of China’s increased interest. for the high north, partly due to climate change making the high north more accessible and changing the actual climate conditions in our north. All this has made Canada, but also other allies, take decisions to grow. So I think the most important thing is that we now fulfill what we all promised as NATO allies.

Bill Fortier: Speaking of which, you’re diplomatic here in Canada, but you’ve said in the past that two percent of GDP defense spending is the baseline. That should not be the goal. That’s where we have to start and Canada isn’t even close to there. Did you bring this? And is that disappointing to you? Diplomacy aside, should Canada get to that two percent?

Jens Stoltenberg: Canada has increased defense spending in recent years, which has also enabled it to announce major new investments, for example, in new fighter jets and the modernization of Norad. Other allies are also stepping up and starting to invest more, we welcome that. But I certainly expect all of us, including Canada, to meet the commitments we all agreed to spend, two percent of GDP on defence.

Bill Fortier: And now Canada has pledged $5 billion in the short term for these Norad upgrades that you visited and talked about, almost $40 billion over the next 20 years. Is the need more urgent than that? Is the need now, is the danger and threat now? Should some of this money be spent more quickly?

Jens Stoltenberg: We are in constant dialogue with all allies about the exact capabilities we expect the various allies to provide. We’re working with Canada, we’re working with other allies, to make sure they provide those capabilities in a timely manner. Canada is making progress, such as when it comes to the high north, but Canada is also contributing to NATO in many other ways that are important to security, including [with the enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group] NATO has in Latvia, ships in the Baltic Sea and also more presence in Romania. So I would like to congratulate Canada for contributing to NATO in many different ways, and then we expect Canada, like other allies, to invest more.

Bill Fortier: You are obviously an expert in diplomacy and respecting the sovereign decisions that these countries that are part of NATO are making, but Canada has chosen not to participate in the ballistic missile defense systems that the US has built. In your opinion, based on what you see happening around the world, does Canada need a ballistic missile defense system?

Jens Stoltenberg: I believe that Canada and the United States are able to find the best way to organize the defense of the North American territory, and I welcome the very close cooperation between the United States and Canada and Norad. It is unique that two countries are able to work as closely together as the United States and Canada do on Norad, and I welcome that Norad will be modernized. That is what I will say about it now, because I also know that there is an ongoing dialogue among NATO allies about how best to work together.