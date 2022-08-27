



new profile picture on it Thursday’s Twitter feed that Wendy’s provided iconic red tails a soft shade of gray. company The Canadian unit of the fast food giant posted onenew profile picture on itThursday’s Twitter feed that Wendy’s providediconic red tails a soft shade of gray. company posted photo, with the hashtags #LisaLaFlamme and #NewProfilePic and the caption “Because a star is a star regardless of hair color,” using two star emojis. It had more than 45,000 likes on Saturday. LaFlamme worked at Bell Media as a reporter and news anchor for CTV National News for more than 30 years, the last 11 as its anchor. This month, she revealed that she had been told on June 29 that her contract was ending, bringing her career at the network to an abrupt end. In an Aug. 15 video posted on Twitter, LaFlamme said he was “blindsided” by the decision to leave earlier and that it was “overwhelming to leave CTV in a way that is not my choice.” The news that her contract was not renewed has been dealt a significant blow in Canada, with claims that her decision to stop dyeing her hair blonde during the pandemic was a major factor in the company’s decision. “At 58 years old, I still thought I would have a lot more time to tell more of the stories that affect our daily lives,” LaFlamme said in the video. “This is not the case,” he said, adding that the company is implementing an independent review. In one declaration Bell Media President and CEO Mirko Bibic said LaFlamme’s hair color had nothing to do with the company’s decision to let him go.“This is not the case,” he said, adding that the company is implementing an independent review. CNN has reached out to Bell Media for comment. LaFlamme that she would no longer retain her role on the news show. A Bell Media executive, Michael Melling, is taking a permit from the company after The Globe and Mail reported that he asked who approved the decision to “gray Lisa’s hair”. Melling, vice president of Bell Media, CTV’s parent company, began leading the news division in January. He was the one who informedLaFlamme that she would no longer retain her role on the news show. Wendy’s isn’t the only brand in Canada showing its support for LaFlamme. Although the former news anchor was not specifically mentioned in it, Dove Canada started a campaign last week asking her followers to turn their profile pictures to grayscale and donated $100,000 to an organization that advocates for inclusive workplaces for women. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Twitter account has revamped its cover this year’s swimwear edition featuring Maye Musk Elon Musk’s mother, who also has gray hair, with the comment that “We’re going gray with @Dove in support of women aging confidently on their own terms.” Dove Canada Twitter account he answered to Wendy’s tweet with one of her own: “Looking nice, Wendy!” it says, with the hashtag #KeepTheGrey. It had almost 6,000 likes on Saturday.

