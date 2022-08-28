2022 Little League World Series Results: Fueled by Defense, Curacao Wins LLWS International Championship

The ball bounced toward the center field wall, apparently destined to clear the fence. You can’t fault the Curacao fans for keeping their collective spirits up.

Then, like a salmon leaping from a stream, Davey-Jay Rijke took off. He extended his arm reaching for the sky. And as the ball fell into his glove, he was calm.

Rijke robbed Hsu Ta-Sheng of the tying run in Game 6 of the Little League World Series. And it wasglorious.

Rijke’s brace sealed Curacao’s 1-0 win over Chinese Taipei on Saturday afternoon. But it was also the highlight of a day filled with impressive defense from Curacao’s footballers.

It was junior second baseman Alexander Provacia who showed a willingness to get out of a bases-loaded jam in the first inning unscathed.

There was also Xheythan Cordilia. The left fielder tracked some serious distance to steal an extra base hit from Wang Yuan-Fu in the third.

In the end, though, it was Rijke who saved the day. Now, Curacao has grabbed another piece of hardware. And with one game left to play on Sunday, the Caribbean island nation could add another to their collection soon enough.

The Sporting News tracked live scores and highlights from Saturday’s game. Below are live updates from the 2022 Little League World Series International Finals in Williamsport, Pa.

Little League World Series live updates, highlights from Chinese Taipei vs. Curacao

1 2 3 4 5 6 F Chinese Taipei 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Curacao 0 0 1 0 0 x 1

The sixth row

2:38 pm:Qshondrickson Doran throws a grounder and throws it to first base to win the Little League International World Series Championship!

2:31 pm:Rijke with a great defensive game! Hsu Ta-Sheng smokes the ball towards the center field wall. It looked destined to clear the fence, but Rijke calmly reached over the wall to rob Ta-Sheng and keep Curacao’s lead intact.

2:29 pm:Provacia chooses another grounder; Curacao is just two outs away from securing its place in the LLWS final.

The fifth row

2:24 pm:Fang-Mo with some high heat to take the ninth blow! What a performance from Chinese Taipei’s ace.

2:22 pm:Yuan-Shu makes a slight obstruction in the field. Two away for Chinese Taipei.

2:21 pm:Li Fang-Mo with another K! This is his eighth attack of the day! His stuff is dirty!

2:16 pm:Big, big, big from Curacao! Cordilia lines a lazy fly ball to left field, ending Chinese Taipei’s threat.

Curacao still holds a one-run lead heading into the bottom of the fifth.

2:11 pm:LiaoYuan-Shu fires one right in front of Wiel. Surprisingly, Chinese Taipei does not send the main competitor to the third place.

It will be a busy base for Chinese Taipei. Decaster starts after having a great performance, striking out four in 4.2 innings.

2:09 pm:Catcher Emery Hansen makes a good read on a pitch that pops up in the dirt. Two departures now for Curacao.

2:06 pm:Pinch hitter Hsu Ta-Sheng shortens his swing and lines a ball into the infield lawn. First and second bases loaded with one out. Let’s see if Decaster can get out of the jam.

2:04 pm:Decaster follows Hsuan-Huang’s single with another K, his fourth of the game.

2:02 pm:Wu Hsuan-Huang walks into first base after sliding into the 5.5 hole. This is the first baserunner Decaster has allowed since the first inning.

Fourth row

1:56 pm:The ball dribbles back to Li Fang-Mo, who plunks it into second base on the way to secure an inning-ending double play. That’s how you do it.

1:54 pm:However, Fang-Mo will want that field back. Shots to the noggin as he tried to lay a barrier. That puts a runner on first with one out.

1:53 pm: Fang-Mo has been in a habit today. He has seven strikeouts with ten strikeouts, including catching Jaylliard Emperador on a fastball at the top of the bullpen.

1:49 pm:Decaster is in his bag. He has retired 11 straight batters. It looks like it could be a long day for the teams in Chinese Taipei.

1:45 pm:What game! Jaythan Cordilia makes a sensational diving catch to rob Wang Yuan-Fu of what looked like guaranteed extra bases.

The third row

1:43 pm:A grounder ends the inning, but the damage is done! Curacao holds a one-run edge heading into the top of the fourth.

1:38 pm:Curacao strikes first! Jaydion Louisa comes off the bench to knock home Provacia with a well-placed single into the hole between first and second.

THAT ball had eyes

Curacao leads, 1-0!

1:37 pm:That’s how you do it, Li Fang-Mo! Backs up Rijke’s knees with a curved ball straight into the infield. One away from Mo exiting the queue.

1:36 pm:Mo likes his balls broken. This can get him into a little trouble. A grounder gets past the catcher, giving Provacia license to take third. One out.

1:34 pm:Mo catches the corner on a fastball to get the first out of the third. Dirty.

1:32 pm:Provacia has really taken its toll on this game. Lays down a nice bunt to get to first and then moves to second on a wild pitch.

Gotta love the little ball. Earl Weaver would be proud.

The second row

1:28 pm:And let’s make it 3/3 for Provacia. Easily pops in a grounder and casts it early to get Curacao out in the queue. It seems Yuan-Shu lost track of the ball and thought he dropped it.

Either way, Curacao emerges from the tournament unscathed.

1:26 pm:Provacia with another impressive defensive play, hitting a closed-leg hop to score his second of the innings.

1:25 pm:Decaster scores another to start the inning, looking like he’s starting to find a rhythm after a tense first innings.

1:21 pm:Mo comes back with a vengeance, making Decaster hear a slider with some serious breaking action. In the third!

1:19 pm:Shemar Jacobus stops a breaking ball in the zone and hits it to center field. This is Curacao’s first hit of the game. Decaster up to the plate now, hoping to get himself a little run support.

1:17 pm:Fang-Mo grounds the weak contact, which results in a groundout to second base. Two have disappeared.

1:16 pm:Fang-Mo walks out to start the tournament. Pretty strong start from the Chinese Taipei pitcher.

1:12 pm:Another pop-up, this time in Provacia’s control, sends us into the last half of the tournament. Nice job Decaster.

1:11 pm:Another strike up, another strike down, this time courtesy of a lazy fly ball to center field. Two left in the second.

1:09 pm:Decaster gets his second K, this time catching the batter looking.

The first division

1:05 pm:Wiel hits a curveball hard, but it lands right in the path of the third baseman. 1-2-3 for Mo. It will do him a world of good.

1:03 pm:And that’s another K for Fang-Mo. Looks like Chinese Taipei’s ace is being taken early. 2 exits.

1:02 pm:Fang-Mo with the swing kick. Good slider with a serious break at the bottom. One away to Curacao.

1:00 pm:Davey-Jay Rijke leads for Curacao in the first half. He will face right-handed pitcher Li Fang-Mo.

12:56 pm:Bang bang play at first; Second baseman Alexander Provacia throws the ball during the hand-to-hand exchange, but recovers and just beats the runner at first. Big game to knock out Curacao!

12:52 pm:A pop-up drops harmlessly into Jay-Dlynn Wiel’s glove. Two on, two out for Chinese Taipei.

12:51 pm:Decaster hits Shen-Li Chen with a pitch, putting runners on the corners with one out.

12:50 pm:Decaster gets the swinging kick, one away for Curacao.

12:49 pm:The wild pitch moves Shu to third base.

12:47 pm:And this is double the advantage for Liao-Yuan Shu. Catches a pitch from Decaster and puts it right over the center fielder’s head.

12:45 pm:The first field is in! Right-handed pitcher Reangelo Decaster on the mound for Curacao.

Little League World Series start time today

Departure time: 12:30 pm ET

12:30 pm ET TV channel: A B C

A B C Live Stream:ESPN+, fuboTV

The International Championship Final will be broadcast live on ABC at 12:30 PM ET. Karl Ravech will handle the play-by-play at Lamade Stadium. He will be joined on the stand by analysts Kyle Peterson, Jessica Mendoza and Sebastian Salazar.

The match between Chinese Taipei and Curacao will also be available on ESPN+ as well fuboTV, which offers a free trial. Spanish-speaking fans can watch on ESPN Deportes.

Little League World Series Roster

Here are the rosters for Chinese Taipei and Curacao, who are meeting for a spot in the Little League World Series championship final:

Chinese Taipei

Number Player Pos. B/T 2 Mai Yi-Chen OF R/R 3 Chen Yu-Ting OF R/R 4 Pai Cheng-Yen 2B L/L 5 Chen Po-Chun OF R/R 8 Hsu Ta-Sheng 2B R/R 9 Li Fang-Mo SS R/R 13 Hsiao Chao-Hsun RF R/R 14 Shen Li-Chen 1B L/L 15 Wang Yuan-Fu 3B R/R 16 See Yi-Hung CF R/R 17 Wu Hsuan-Hung OF R/R 18 Liao Yuan-Shu P/SS R/R 19 Tseng Yi-Che C L/R

Coaching staff:Chang Tzu-Chien (manager), Chen Chi-Heng, Lin Min-Chien

Curacao

Number Player Pos. B/T 1 Xheythan Cordilia OF/P R/R 2 Alexander Provacia 2B R/R 4 Emperor Jaylliard 1B/OF/P L/L 5 Joshua Acosta OF/P S/R 6 D’Shaw Winklaar OF/C R/R 7 Jay-Dlynn’s Choice 3B/SS/P R/R 8 Davey Jay Rich P/SS R/R 9 Shemar Jacobus OF/3B R/R 10 Emery Hansen C/OF R/R 12 Jaydion Louisa OF L/R 14 Reangelo Decaster P/OF R/R 15 Qshondrickson Doran P/OF R/R 17 Deshawn Bonafasia 1B/DH R/R 19 Miss Hinkel 1B R/R

Coaching staff:Zaino Everett (manager), Ildion Martina, Ringemar Raap