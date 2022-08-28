Live updates from the Coke Zero 400 NASCAR race, results at Daytona

It’s always the final laps and the inevitable crashes at Daytona International Speedway that help determine who takes the checkered flag.

But you have to do all 160 laps of the Coke Zero Sugar 400 (that’s miles) to get there. Sometimes you race beyond that designated distance.

In 2021, the final laps were eclipsed by extra laps, and on the final lap of extra time Ryan Blaney took the win as the cars behind him ended the race.

The summer race at Daytona, long a Fourth of July tradition, is now a late-August thriller. It ends NASCAR’s regular season and in 2022 there are two racers in Ryan Blaney and Martin Truex Jr. on the playoff bubble, sitting 15th and 16th in points, knowing only the top 16 drivers make it into the 10-race playoff with a chance at the 2022 Cup. Series Championship .

If a 2022 non-winner other than Blaney or Truex wins Saturday night and earns automatic playoff entry, Blaney and Truex will clinch that final playoff spot with the updated points standings. Blaney enters Saturday with a 25-point lead over Truex.

The race was rescheduled for 10:00. Sunday.

Follow along with updates from The Daytona Beach News-Journal’s racing writers:

WANT TO BET?:Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona: NASCAR betting odds show some tempting underdogs

SIGN OF RESPECT:Still on the job at 102, Daytona Speedway’s Juanita ‘Lightnin’ Epton takes a leave of absence in honor

KYLE LARSON:After dropping Chase Elliott, a return to Daytona, and yes, there is a story

20:15: See you tomorrow morning! NASCAR at Daytona now Sunday

NASCAR pulled the plug on a Saturday night run of the Coke Zero Sugar 400.

The race has been rescheduled for Sunday morning at 10 and moved from NBC to CNBC.

Sunday’s forecast isn’t as dire as Saturday’s, but it’s not great. Aiming (hoping?) for a 10 a.m. start, as opposed to the afternoon, gives NASCAR and Daytona extra hours to find a favorable weather window.

Coincidentally, Daytona’s annual summer race, known to several generations as the Firecracker 400, regularly began at 10 a.m. on July 4.

Back to the future, racing fans!

7.45pm: ‘Green Flag Hour’ has now come and gone at Daytona

The Coke Zero Sugar 400 was scheduled to go green at 7:45, but as you may have noticed, it didn’t. The holding pattern continues, with no official word from NASCAR on how long we’ll be waiting tonight.

Meanwhile, if you want to brush up on your Daytona racing knowledge, take a look at this.

7:20 p.m.: A big fat ‘never mind’ from Daytona and the Coke Zero Sugar 400

Ignore that 6:45 update. It’s raining again.

Nothing difficult, just a rain. In fact, while many of the hundreds of fans who mingle in the FanZone are hidden, many still wander around without getting too immersed.

It does not matter. NASCAR and Daytona need zero rain and zero rain long enough to dry the track, and a few more hours to run a 400-mile race here.

I hate to say it, but if they can’t find a window tonight, Sunday doesn’t exactly look like a win either.

Meanwhile, if you’re looking for something a little less bleak to read, you’ve come across it what did jeff burton say about his memories of superspeedway racing?

Or how about a recap of underdog Jeremy Clements’ insane win at Wawa 25 on Friday night?

6:45 pm: Jet dryers activated at Daytona | Yeeee-ha!

The first chirping birds of spring. That first hint of fresh autumn air.

We all have our favorite suggestions for better things to come. For racing fans on a rainy day, it’s the loud roar of the jet dryer.

NASCAR’s armada of dryers have been fired up and slowly working their way around the track surface, signaling that the weather has improved enough to take a shot at soaking up all the moisture from the asphalt.

Unfortunately, there are still various shades of green on the radar around and the hourly forecast suggests that the current rain ban may be short-lived.

As always, we’ll see.

5:35 pm: A rainy day story for you

For all you fans of weather trivia, here are some Coke Zero 400s that have been affected by rain during the 21st century. . .

Rain-delayed races that began Saturday and ended in the early hours of Sunday morning: 2004, 2005, 2010.

Races shortened by rain: 2014, 2019.

Races postponed from Saturday evening to Sunday afternoon: 2014, 2019.

The race was moved to Sunday by NBC, then delayed, ending after midnight Monday morning: 2015.

5pm: Will the Coke Zero Sugar 400 start on time?

It’s already raining, and pretty hard, at Daytona International Speedway.

Actually, it’s still raining.

And word is that it will continue to rain for a while. Hopefully not long, because the Coke Zero Sugar 400 is slated for a green flag at 7:45 p.m.

It’s not looking good, folks. One possible scenario: we could see a repeat of Friday night’s Xfinity Series race NASCAR hosted Doppler and eventually got into the entire Wawa 250, but only after a three-hour start delay.

The numbers currently say there’s a 92% chance of continuous showers at 5:30, 89% at 6, 72% at 7, and then a 71% “nose dive” at 8.

We will keep you informed.